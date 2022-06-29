ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Free shows by the Kennedy Dancers this summer in Jersey City

By David Mosca
 3 days ago
The Kennedy Dancers will begin their Free Summer Performances on Thursday, July 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. at J Owen Grundy Park on Hudson Street in Jersey City. Under the direction of Diane Dragone, there will be four scheduled...

