Free shows by the Kennedy Dancers this summer in Jersey City

NEWARK, N.J. - With inflation on the rise, a New Jersey nonprofit says it's seeing a record number of families struggling with food insecurity. Organizers say hundreds of people now line up for hours at their weekly grocery giveaway. But as CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports, they need more partners and funding to keep up with the demand.There were prayers inside the Willing Heart Community Care Center in Newark's Central Ward for people waiting outside like Tina Dzila, of East Orange. Dzila, a mom of two, braids hair, but business is slow. "During COVID, I lost some customers," Dzila said. "Coming here and getting...

NEWARK, NJ ・ 23 HOURS AGO