State: Doctor treated girls for conditions they didn’t have

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids doctor is accused of continuing to practice even after his license was suspended for treating minors for vaginal conditions they did not have, including preforming an unnecessary hysterectomy, authorities say.

Dr. Husam Thamin Abed, 52, of Sterling Heights was charged on Tuesday with one felony count of unauthorized practice of a health profession. If convicted, he could face up to four years in prison.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs investigated Abed’s urogynecology practice at his Grand Rapids clinic. LARA then filed an administrative complaint against him on May 17. That complaint accused Abed of “negligence, incompetence, and lack of good moral character,” according to the Michigan Attorney General’s office.

The allegations stem from several cases involving girls as young as 13 years old. Abed had been using pessaries — removable devices that are inserted into the vagina to provide support in a prolapse. A prolapse is when the muscles and ligaments supporting a woman’s pelvic organs weaken and create a bulge in the vagina.

The girls Abed treated with pessaries had no history of trauma, childbirth or pregnancy, and no history of prolapse from earlier gynecological appointments.

Court documents say “there is no accepted standard of care in which the use of pessary devices in minor patients is an appropriate or accepted treatment option.”

Abed would then have patients to come back every few weeks, when he would upsize the pessary devices to as large as 3.5 inches in diameter, despite having no symptoms indicating the need for an upsize.

One 19-year-old patient came in for urinary incontinence and a history of pelvic pain and defecatory dysfunction. During the appointment, Abed told the patient that her previously diagnosed conditions of interstitial cystitis and endometriosis did not exist.

He then performed a pelvic exam without the requested chaperone, treated her with a pessary device and recommended upsizing. When he removed the pessary device, she bled and experienced pain. After she refused an upsize, Abed told her the only option would be a hysterectomy.

The patient underwent a hysterectomy in September of 2021 despite only being 19, never having children and having no need for the procedure.

After the hysterectomy, the patient experienced severe pain and the Abed did not help her with it. She also experienced complications from the surgery. She had to get additional surgery to fix it.

Based on the complaints and consulting with the Board of Medicine, LARA suspended Abed’s license to practice medicine, submitting a summary suspension on May 23.

The AG and LARA then conducted more investigations that alleged Abed treated another patient at his clinic on May 28, after his license had already been suspended.

That patient had been treated by Abed over the last three years with pessary devices for a prolapsed bladder. She said she saw Abed for an appointment at his office on May 28, where he inserted another pessary device. The patient said that Abed had told her that his license had been suspended a few days before but he “did not want to leave his patients without the care they needed,” court documents said.

Abed is scheduled to be back in court on July 12. His bond was set at $1,000.Any former patients of Abed who would like to contact the AG’s office can call the Health Care Fraud Division Hotline at 1.800.24.ABUSE.

