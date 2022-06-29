ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Equity plans $100M mixed-use Hilliard development

By Owen Milnes, Columbus Business First
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06WYip_0gPuPLQ800

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) – Hilliard-based developer Equity is bringing a mixed-use development that will cost more than $100 million to 23.5 acres on Truman Boulevard.

The intent of the TruePointe development — which will include more than 350 residential units, more than 300,000 square feet of office space, a hotel and about 45,000 square feet of retail space — is to create an exclusive destination in Hilliard, Equity’s CEO Steve Wathen told Columbus Business First .

What a $500K home looks like in central Ohio

An exact figure of the project’s cost has yet to be determined, an Equity spokesperson said in an email, but it will be more than $100 million and could be as high as around $200 million.

The retail space, to be divided across five buildings, will ideally attract restaurants that are not already in the region, Wathen said.

For more of this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio businessman pairs wine and cheese to honor his Swiss heritage

DOVER, Ohio — Selling cheese is just one way that Chad Schindler is following in his dad’s footsteps. “The cheese factory here started out as a farmer's co-op in 1933," he said. "It was bought by my family in 1977, and originally we were a Swiss cheese factory."
OHIO STATE
columbusunderground.com

Proposal for 780-Unit Development on Scioto River Heads to Area Commission

Thrive Companies plans to build a mixed-use development with as many as 780 apartments on the site of a west side auto salvage yard. The development, which will be called WestBend in honor of its location along the Scioto River, was recently awarded a brownfield remediation grant from the State of Ohio.
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Darby Station Project Looks To Change Development Plans

PLAIN CITY – The Plain City Council Monday approved the on the second reading a request from the owners of the Darby Station development an exemption to allow the builders to allow two-story residences to be built on the property. A representative from M/I Homes told the council Monday...
PLAIN CITY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Real Estate
Hilliard, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Business
Hilliard, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Real Estate
City
Hilliard, OH
Hilliard, OH
Real Estate
sciotopost.com

Harbor Freight Starts Renovations in Pickaway County Location

CIRCLEVILLE – Harbor Freight has started renovation to the old Gordmans location. The renovation according to Pickaway County will cost 220,000 dollars. Recently we announced that the tool company was coming to Washington Courthouse, they are also moving into Pickaway County. Harbor Freight will take over the building at 23543 US 23 the former Peebles, Gordman building. Peebles who operated the store for many years, was rebranded to Gordmans in 2019 and they declared bankruptcy in 2020 more on that story here: https://www.sciotopost.com/circleville-gordmans-closing-due-covid-19-orders-filling-bankruptcy/
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Boom go food vendors at Red, White & BOOM!

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Civic Center Drive along the Scioto River has filled aromas that go beyond grandma’s Thanksgiving dinner. Tucked away among the food tents is Boom Central. That’s where you’ll find all of the NBC4 employees working diligently to get ready for the ultimate in fireworks displays Red, White & BOOM!
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

ResortPass Lets You Book a Rooftop Pool Day Downtown

Looking for a place to chill with a great view of the city? With ResortPass, you can book yourself (and a friend or two) a daycation at the Renaissance Columbus Downtown Hotel, without having to book a room. When you book your daypass, you’ll be able to enjoy the rooftop...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Business First#Mixed Use Development#Equity#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcmh Tv
NBC4 Columbus

Intel confirms crews starting work at New Albany plant site

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – Construction crews officially have boots on the ground at the site for Intel’s expansion into Ohio, a company spokeswoman confirmed to NBC4. Multiple construction vehicles moved in and churned dirt Friday at the plant’s New Albany property, NBC4 video showed. Intel’s Linda Qian said the tech firm is excited to […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
classiccenter.art

Classic Cars For Sale Columbus Ohio

Classic Cars For Sale Columbus Ohio. Cruisin classics auto sales located in central ohio in the city of columbus at 3575 fisher rd. Favorite this post jan 21 kawasaki z1 900 kz kz1000 kz900 h2 750 h1 500 website:. We also sell classic cars from a ford model a to...
COLUMBUS, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

Best New Restaurant winner Kitchen Social eyes further expansion

When Kitchen Social opened its first location in late 2019, the restaurant industry had no idea what was coming. Despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, that Polaris restaurant thrived. Kitchen Social defied the odds and opened a second location in November 2021. That Bridge Park location quickly became...
DUBLIN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Retail
NBC4 Columbus

What a $500K home looks like in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Home prices are hitting record highs in the U.S., with a 12.1% increase in average price across listings in central Ohio. For prospective buyers looking to find a new space, here are 10 Columbus homes sold for $500,000 in June. This home at 358 Beecher Road in Gahanna sold on June […]
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Columbus car service shows customer appreciation with free tanks of gas

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Going to the pump has become one of the most expensive things on Molly Meek’s to-do list. Forty to fifty dollars used to fill Molly Meek’s gas tank, but now that barely gets her to half a tank. In June of 2020, a gallon of gas averaged $2.27, according to AAA. That price jumped a little less than a dollar in 2021, averaging $3.15. In June, gas reached over $5.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio sees a jump in initial unemployment claims

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a slight decline of initial unemployment claims from the previous week, the latest data shows more people applied for help in the last week.   The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reported 13,482 initial unemployment claims for the week ending June 25. That’s an increase of 2,587 from […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

Bryan Harrison rises from server to country club GM

In the hospitality industry, Bryan Harrison is considered a unicorn – a rare employee who stays at one business for years on end. “The hospitality business is generally very transient; you go from space to space, place to place,” Harrison says. “But I am also of the mindset that, just like our members, when you find a place that you truly believe is home, there is room for growth. There’s always nuance being added to what you do and to the organization.”
NEW ALBANY, OH
WHIO Dayton

“Game Over;” Westerville company sued over failure to deliver $100,000 of gaming and computer parts

WESTERVILLE — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has begun litigation on a Westerville company for failing to deliver $100,000 in computer equipment. OG10kTech specializes in selling sought-after computer components online, and a press release from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office alleges that the business misrepresented itself to many customers. Yost’s lawsuit states that the business failed to deliver completed orders to customers, as well as falsely claiming to have relationships directly with manufacturers.
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something in central Ohio: June 30-July 4

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With Independence Day Monday, there is no shortage of July 4th celebrations in and around central Ohio this weekend.  As I Lay Dying: June 30 As I Lay Dying comes to Columbus with guests Whitechapel, Shadow of Intent, and Brand of Sacrifice. Kemba Live! – 405 Neil Ave. Tickets. 6 p.m.  Red, White […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy