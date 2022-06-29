ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Border Patrol apprehend 1995 New York sex offender

By Alejandra Yanez
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Patrol arrested two convicted sex offenders, including a man charged with sexual contact of a minor in 1996, and nine gang members this week.

Fort Brown Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of eight migrants near Brownsville, Friday.

One of the migrants was convicted of sexually assaulting a victim under 12 years old and received a nine-year sentence in Florida, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.

Jorge Galves, a Salvadoran, was apprehended by Brownsville Border Patrol Tuesday.

In 1995, Galves was arrested in New York and charged with sexual contact with a person less than 14 years old.

He was sentenced to 15 days incarceration.

On Sunday, McAllen Border apprehended two Mara Salvatrucha gang members.

One of the subjects, a Honduran national was previously arrested by the McAllen Police Department for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.

He was found guilty and sentenced to 29 days confinement.

All subjects were prosecuted accordingly, the news release states.

