Missouri State Fair concert and event tickets are on sale now! This includes all concerts and events in the State Fair Grandstand, presented by CFM Insurance, State Fair Arena events, the Governor’s Ham Breakfast and $10 advanced gate admission. These tickets will be available through Etix.com and also at the Missouri State Fair Box Office, located on the fairgrounds in Sedalia. Box office hours are noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, now through Aug. 5, expanding to 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 8-10 and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily during the Fair, Aug. 11-21.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO