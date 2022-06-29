ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Schauffele Wins the Travelers and Changes to the PGA Tour

By Joe House
The Ringer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse and Hubbard start by talking about Xander Schauffele’s victory in Connecticut (4:30)....

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Zach Johnson all made a name for themselves at John Deere Classic. How one tournament director wooed top young talent to America's Heartland

The corn fields adjacent to John Deere headquarters in Silvis, Illinois, typically are knee-high by the 4th of July. That’s how Webb Simpson remembers them as he returns to this northwestern corner of the Land of Lincoln for the first time in a dozen years to play at TPC Deere Run in the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic, which is celebrating its 50th edition.
SILVIS, IL
golfmagic.com

RUMOUR: World Top 10 golfer will leave PGA Tour for LIV Golf

Another week, another huge rumour is brewing that a current top 10 player in the Official World Golf Rankings is set to leave the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf. The popular 'Secret Tour Pro' account on Twitter undertands that one of the best players in the world is about to head over to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series.
GOLF
Golf.com

‘Listen to the players’: Patrick Reed rips PGA Tour on his way out the door

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. — Patrick Reed is eager to play less tournament golf. For years, Reed has been among the PGA Tour’s grinders, logging roughly 30 events across the globe each calendar year. He has prided himself as a global golfer, regularly trekking to the European Tour and playing tournaments that other high-profile pros would skip. But on Tuesday, in his first appearance as a member of the LIV Tour, he made it clear he’s ready to simplify that schedule — and he isn’t in a hurry to get back to the PGA Tour.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Sports
State
Connecticut State
ClutchPoints

Phil Mickelson’s Net Worth in 2022

Phil Mickelson is an American professional golfer. He is one of the winningest golfers ever as he won 45 events on the PGA Tour including three Masters Tournaments (2004, 2006, 2010), two PGA Championships (2005, 2021), and one Open Championship (2013). His 2021 PGA Championship victory made him the oldest major championship winner in history […] The post Phil Mickelson’s Net Worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CELEBRITIES
Golf Channel

Seven more players suspended by PGA Tour; Patrick Reed resigns card

With a distinct efficiency, the PGA Tour added seven more players to the list of those who have been indefinitely suspended because of their participation in a LIV Golf event. In a memo sent to players Thursday, Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said those who teed off on Day 1 at the LIV event in Portland, Oregon, will join the 17 members that were suspended for playing in the Saudi-backed league’s first event last month.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
Robb Report

The 25 Best US Golf Courses That You Can Actually Play Now

Click here to read the full article. If you were to ask avid golfers for a list of the greatest US courses, you’d assuredly receive responses that included Augusta National, Pine Valley, and Cypress Point. You’d likely also get votes for National Golf Links of America, Shinnecock Hills, Oakmont Country Club, and Merion Golf Club, to name just a few more. We’re not taking anything away from those heralded courses, but a list of golf destinations that are so exceptional—but also so guardedly private—that only their fortunate members and guests can enjoy them is rather limiting. In essence, it’s a...
GOLF
The Ringer

Why Is Formula One Re-signing With ESPN, and What Does That Mean for the Sport in the U.S.?

Last Friday, John Ourand and Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal reported that Formula One and ESPN have agreed to a new TV rights deal that will run through the 2025 season and cost ESPN somewhere between $75 million and $90 million per year. This week, Ourand joined The Ringer F1 Show to discuss the details of the deal, why F1 chose to re-sign with ESPN versus some of the other outlets that bid, and how this will affect the sport in the long term.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy