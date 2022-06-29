1A Remaking America: Ballot measures and direct democracy

Data: GSG; Chart: Axios VisualsTop-of-the-ticket Democrats in Colorado are starting the 2022 general election season with a sizable advantage. But ominous signs suggest Republicans could make gains come November. State of play: U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet leads his Republican opponent Joe O'Dea, a first-time candidate who won the GOP primary Tuesday, by 12 points, 49% to 37%, according to an early June poll conducted by Global Strategy Group, a Democratic firm. Another 14% remain undecided.The gap is narrower among unaffiliated voters, but swing counties appear to favor Bennet, the poll finds.In the governor's race, Democratic incumbent Jared Polis holds a...
