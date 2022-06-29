1A Remaking America: Ballot measures and direct democracy

Colorado Republicans picked the two candidates they hope can retake the U.S. House.By the numbers: As of 8:12pm in Colorado's new 8th Congressional District, Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer — who has called herself the go-to candidate on agricultural issues — had secured the nomination with 40.94% of the vote, per the AP. Thornton Mayor Jan Kulmann, who values "America-first" policies, ushered in 22.78% of the vote.Weld County commissioner Lori Saine, who has held the most conservative record in the race from her time as a state lawmaker, stood at 19.64%. In the rare open-seat race for Colorado's competitive 7th Congressional District,...

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO