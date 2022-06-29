ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Houston 9, N.Y. Mets 1

SFGate
 4 days ago

DP_Houston 2, New York 2. LOB_Houston 6, New York 9. 2B_Marte 2 (16). HR_Tucker (15), Alvarez (23),...

www.sfgate.com

SFGate

Agency clears way for Oakland Athletics $12B ballpark plan

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California agency on Thursday cleared the way for the Oakland Athletics to continue planning a $12 billion waterfront ballpark project. The San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission voted 23-2 to reclassify a 56-acre terminal at the Port of Oakland as a mixed-use area where a new ballpark could be built. The vote is the first in a series of legal hurdles the team would have to overcome before it gets permission to break ground for the project.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS LA

Dodgers go deep 3 times in 7-2 win over Padres

Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Justin Turner homered during a seven-pitch span in the first inning, Tyler Anderson struck out six and the Los Angeles Dodgers continued their dominance of the San Diego Padres with a 7-2 victory Saturday.Freeman, Smith and Turner all connected for solo shots off Padres starter Yu Darvish (7-4). It was the third time this season they have had three homers in an inning.Anderson (9-1) allowed one run on six hits and struck out six in 6 1/3 innings to become the third NL pitcher to reach at least nine wins. Teammate Tony Gonsolin picked up...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Tennessee Titans Star Derrick Henry Scores Offseason Home in Dallas

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has scooped up a new home in Dallas. While we don't know the final sale price, the brand-new residence had been on the market for $1.69 million. King Henry’s purchase with his partner, Adrianna Rivas, had been announced by listing agent Zac Gideo, who...
DALLAS, TX
SFGate

AP sources: Williamson agrees to 5-year, $193M extension

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson’s lost season to injury and unusual absence from the New Orleans Pelicans during his recovery didn’t stop the club from betting big on their long-term future together. Williamson agreed Saturday to a five-year, $193 million extension with New Orleans that has...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
SFGate

AP source: Kevin Durant asks for trade from Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant may be taking his quest for more titles elsewhere. Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, according to a person with direct knowledge of the decision that undoubtedly will have teams scrambling to put together offers for the perennial All-Star. The Nets have been working with...
BROOKLYN, NY

