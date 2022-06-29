Houston 9, N.Y. Mets 1

Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Justin Turner homered during a seven-pitch span in the first inning, Tyler Anderson struck out six and the Los Angeles Dodgers continued their dominance of the San Diego Padres with a 7-2 victory Saturday.Freeman, Smith and Turner all connected for solo shots off Padres starter Yu Darvish (7-4). It was the third time this season they have had three homers in an inning.Anderson (9-1) allowed one run on six hits and struck out six in 6 1/3 innings to become the third NL pitcher to reach at least nine wins. Teammate Tony Gonsolin picked up...

