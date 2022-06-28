Take today's flag displays with a grain of salt

It is with sorrow and some degree of shame that I write about my evolving feelings regarding the American flag. I was proud to have been one of the boys (why was it only boys) chosen in the fifth grade to hoist Old Glory in the morning and take it down each day after school. I learned in Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and the Navy the proper triangular, 13-fold procedure and when, where and how to respect our flag.

I was torn by feelings of confusion, contempt and irritation when witnessing some of the 1960s flag disrespect and desiccation. John Prine’s song, “Your Flag Decal Won’t Get You Into Heaven Anymore” (1971) did a lot to enlighten me regarding some of the phony patriotism associated with the brazen over-display and hyper-patriotic use of the flag as a symbol of loyalty to and love of country.

I was thoroughly disgusted when I saw our disgraced, former president hugging and kissing the American flag at a CPAC gathering with that stupid-looking, smug grin of self-satisfaction on his face and claiming his patriotism with a well-known history of draft dogging and (later) inciting an insurrection against our own government.

Violent use and the totally unpatriotic display of the flag alongside the Stars and Bars during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol cements my suspicions that the display of the American flag might well be taken with a grain of salt and is, unfortunately, now often meaningless or right-wing radical leaning in many cases.

As Prine put it so succinctly back in the early ’70s: “Jesus don’t like killing, no matter what the reason for and your flag decal won’t get you into heaven anymore.”

Bill Redding

Greenville

Executive responsibility

I am an independent voter who asks for responsible leadership in return for my vote and a veteran who holds elected officials to the same oath I had to take.

It is as a retired manager that I make my judgment on former President Trump’s responsibility for the events of Jan. 6. Managers are responsible if they:

Are directly involved in any illegal activity or in violation of company policy.Are aware, or should have been aware of illegal acts or policy violations and failed to take action.Failed to provide training or direction to subordinate staff to correct problems.

I’ll give a bye to Donald Trump on the first count (although increasing evidence raises doubt). Maybe he thought storming the Capitol was a legitimate protest activity.

However, he fiddled around in the White House while the Capitol churned, apparently did nothing for several hours and had his staff and others so intimidated that none dared speak truth to power.

For neglect of these last two responsibilities, Donald Trump should never again be considered for public office.

David Chester

Winterville