‘Chrisley Knows Best’: A Comprehensive Guide to the Chrisley Family

By Yana Grebenyuk
 3 days ago
Putting it all out there. Through the years, Todd Chrisley and his family have offered a glimpse at their close connection amid many ups and downs.

Chrisley Knows Best , which debuted in 2014, introduced viewers to Todd’s one-of-a-kind family. At the time, the Georgia native candidly addressed his issues with daughter Lindsie Chrisley following her elopement with Will Campbell . The father-daughter duo worked out their issues on screen — only for things to take a turn when cameras weren't rolling.

In August 2019, Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley , were indicted on tax evasion charges. The patriarch, who denied the allegations, accused his eldest daughter of having a hand in his legal issues . Todd and Lindsie lost touch until the "Coffee Convos" podcast host announced her split from Campbell in July 2021.

"While one door closes, another opens,” the former reality star wrote via Instagram at the time. "It's with the deepest sadness that, after nine years of marriage, Will and I have mutually decided to end our marriage. We maintain the greatest respect and love for one another, and we're so grateful for our time together. We will continue to remain friends and be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much.”

The businessman, for his part, took to social media to show his support for Lindsie amid the major life change . "I’m here. I love you. Whatever is going on in your life right now, I see it, and I’m working all things out for good, for you, my child," he wrote via Instagram. "There is nothing you can do or have done that will make me ever love you less. I will protect you from anything, and anyone who tries’s [sic] to harm you or your reputation."​​​

The message concluded: "I promise you I will never leave you nor forsake you. I am breathing a new wind into and over your life right now. Look for the favor and blessings I’m sending in this season your way because they are from me. I love you so much!"

At the time, Lindsie slammed assumptions that she was able to mend her relationship with her dad. The South Carolina native later reconsidered her stance after Todd and Julie were found guilty on all counts in their $30 million fraud trial. The twosome, whose sentencing is in October 2022 , face up to 30 years in prison.

In November 2022, the couple were both sentenced to time in prison and 16 months of probation — just five months after a jury found them guilty. Todd was sentenced to 12 years, while Julie received seven years.

"The kids are trying their best to cheer up their parents. They all came together to show support — these last few weeks, for sure, have brought them closer," a source told Us Weekly about the aftermath of the June 2022 verdict . "Lindsie is there for both of her parents despite her previous estrangement from Todd."

Scroll down to learn more about the Chrisley family:

