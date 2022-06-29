ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Things to Do in Chicago, Illinois

By Treksplorer
treksplorer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlanning a trip to the Windy City? Bring out your travel planner and jot down all the best things to do in Chicago, Illinois. Street-style hotdogs, deep-dish pizzas, live jazz, central parks, and cloud-reaching skyscrapers only scratch the surface of what makes Chicago one of the most famous tourist destinations in...

www.treksplorer.com

GQMagazine

The Bear Is the Great Chicago TV Show

When I was 19, I got a summer job working at a beloved little hot dog place about a mile from Wrigley Field on the North Side of Chicago, and either a 15-minute bike ride or two El trains, one bus, and a ten-minute walk from my apartment, thanks to the city’s wonderfully confusing public transportation. The place was cramped and decorated with autographed pictures of famous locals and lots of Cubs and Bears gear, and firefighters and cops always got discounts (cops also received free soda). The soundtrack was mostly older electric blues stuff, and the city’s flag greeted you over the door upon entry. It was stiflingly hot all year round, and the owner yelled a lot, mostly to let me know what a terrible job I was doing: I didn’t put enough relish on the dogs, or hadn’t dipped the Italian beef in the vat of its own juice long enough, and so on. He yelled at me in English, unlike the two Polish cashiers who pretended not to speak the language so I couldn’t understand their complaints about what a bad job I was doing.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

List: Firework shows scheduled across Chicagoland this 4th of July

CHICAGO - Firework shows are scheduled all across the Chicago area this Fourth of July weekend. Des Plaines will host a firework extravaganza at Oakton Community College at 7 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, Navy Pier will start their show on the water at 9:30 p.m. On Sunday, North Aurora will...
DES PLAINES, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago, Cook County increasing minimum wages on Friday; how much will workers get?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- "Check your check." That's the catchy message from labor advocates as the minimum wage officially rises Friday in Chicago and Cook County.For some people, they'll make more than $15 dollars an hour. Others make lower.Morning Insider Lauren Victory reports on how confusing this can all be and who to turn to for help."It's a hot mess to be honest with you," said Laura Garza from Arise Chicago, talking about the different rates for minimum wage in Chicago, the suburbs and the State.For Cook County and Chicago, the minimum wage goes up, effective Friday, July 1. Pay depends...
CHICAGO, IL
columbiachronicle.com

Ghosts living in a downtown landmark: ‘If anywhere is haunted in Chicago, it’s the Congress Hotel’

Editor’s note: This article is from the Communication Department’s award-winning Echo magazine. Whether they’re blood-drenched, transparent or floating in a swirl of white, ghosts loom over folklore, literature and movies. For real-life ghost hunter and Chicago Hauntings Ghost Tour guide Tony Szabelski, ghosts seep through the shadows, drift in and out of elevators and manipulate radio frequencies. The epicenter of Szabelski’s paranormal investigation is a skyline staple in glowing, neon red lettering: the Congress Plaza Hotel.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagopopular.com

12 things to do this weekend: June 30 to July 4

Welcome to Chicago Popular News community. The subject of this news is 12 things to do this weekend: June 30 to July 4. , a celebration of local arts and culture, returns to the Loop. DJ sessions, performances by A Queer Pride, and live interactive art exhibits by Paint the City are among the highlights.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago magazine

Five Things To Do: July 1-3

PLEASE NOTE: Events may be postponed or simply canceled. Please call ahead to make sure they are still scheduled to take place. Vaccine requirements may also apply. Fireworks aren’t the only sounds to hear this weekend. Head over to The Hideout for Semiratruth, Bone Study, and Chaz La Pointe, a trio of Chicago-based DJs and musicians. It’s a late show so wherever your night leads you, make sure to grab a nightcap at this institution and move to some hometown sounds. July 2. hideoutchicago.com.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagoagentmagazine.com

April Baker of BHHS Chicago sells record-setting single-family home in Forest Park

The home at 439 Thomas Ave., in Forest Park, has a unique history. And a Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago (BHHS Chicago) agent recently took part in its historic purchase. April Baker of the Gillian Baker Team represented the buyers who acquired the four-bedroom, 3,600-square-foot home that sold for $830,000: a record for the area.
FOREST PARK, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Is Proud To Welcome The Very First Pizza City Festival

Finally, the greatest food of all time is being honored with its own festival. The Best Food In The World And My Personal Favorite. When someone asks me the question, "what's your favorite food of all time?" I don't even have to think about it because the response is automatic. It's a simple one-word answer, pizza. Of course, I enjoy many other types of foods and meals but for me, nothing comes close to pizza. I don't care if it's frozen, by the slice, thin-crust, deep-dish, cold leftovers, or any other style you can think of because I love it all.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: The Tamale Guy opens new location in a Logan Square Bar

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Lakefront Trail Users Horrified As Cars Drive Onto Pedestrian And Bike Path To Avoid Traffic Jam: WATCH: Several people drove on the trail, where vehicles are not permitted. The incident shows a need for more trail protection from drivers, users say.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Where to watch 4th of July fireworks in Chicago 2022

Fourth of July weekend is almost here, and the Chicago area is ready to celebrate with fireworks shows. Watch the sky light up Friday through Monday at these great viewing spots around the city:. City of Chicago. Navy Pier. What: Summer fireworks at Navy Pier through Labor Day weekend. When:...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Park District announces opening of 37 of 77 pools on Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Park District announced it will open only 37 of its 77 pools starting on Tuesday.The park district blamed a shortage of lifeguards and said it could only hire about 55% of its targeted number of qualified seasonal lifeguards, according to a news release.The district will move some beach lifeguards to make up for the shortage and limit access to smaller beaches. The city said every resident will be able to find an open pool within two miles of their home. "Neighborhood pools are incredibly valuable resources for our residents and families, providing recreation and relief from...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The Beat Cop’s Guide to mighty fine gyros and pies

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed Mickey’s Gyros and Ribs. Located at 525 Harlem in Oak Park, the restaurant is known for serving burgers, gyros, and rib tips. Lt. Haynes also reviewed Happy Apple Pie Shop, located at 226 Harrison in Oak Park. They are known for their variety of pies, like classic apple, strawberry balsamic, and chocolate chess.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Mixed reaction as DuSable Museum changes name

The nation’s oldest museum that showcases African American history and culture is now called the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center. DuSable’s President Perri Irmer unveiled the new name during a special ceremony Juneteenth weekend. The event ushered in a new era as the DuSable stands at a critical crossroad in the museum’s 61-year history.
CHICAGO, IL
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: $150 Illinois gas card deadline today

Today, July 1, is the deadline for Chicago, Illinois residents to apply for stimulus gas and transit cards worth $150 and $50, respectively. Residents can mail applications by July 1 to try to see if they’ll get a gas card this month. The stimulus cards can only be used...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Pink Taco Closing This Weekend After 4 Years In River North

RIVER NORTH — Pink Taco, a popular weekend brunch and happy hour restaurant in River North, is closing. Pink Taco debuted in Chicago in 2018 in a 9,600-square-foot space at 431 N Wells St., formerly home to Bull & Bear. Its menu includes Mexican-inspired foods, including tacos, lobster enchiladas, chili poppers and margaritas.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot near alley on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A woman was shot near an alley in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood Friday morning. The shooting occurred in the 300 block of East 69th Place. At about 11:10 a.m., a 40-year-old woman was near an alley when she was struck in the leg by gunfire. She was transported...
CHICAGO, IL
letsbeardown.com

THE CRAZY THINGS YOU SEE IN CHICAGO...

Yes, we put our pizza sauce on top of the cheese. We spent 108 years blaming a goat for the Cubs' World Series woes. Our "Windy City" nickname has nothing to do with the weather. These aren't the weirdest things about Chicago though. Oh no, it gets much more bizarre.
CHICAGO, IL

