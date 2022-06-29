Boat crash on Pend Oreille River prompting search from Bonner County crews

Northern Idaho is trying to locate a mother who left a newborn, just hours old, on the front doorstep of an apartment. KTVB Says, "The Coeur d'Alene Police Department (CDAPD) found an abandoned newborn baby on the steps of an apartment complex early Thursday morning. Medical personnel arrived and took the baby to Kootenai Health to be evaluated. Police said the baby appeared to be a full-term, healthy baby. The baby, who police said was born just hours before they arrived to the apartment, was wrapped in a towel and left in an outside stroller."

IDAHO COUNTY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO