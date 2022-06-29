ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonner County, ID

Boat crash on Pend Oreille River prompting search from Bonner County crews

By Staff Writer
FOX 28 Spokane
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBONNER COUNTY, Idaho – A boat crash on the Pend Oreille...

www.fox28spokane.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY

Victims located, identified in Pend Oreille River boat crash

SANDPOINT, Idaho — The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office has located and identified the people involved in the boat crash that occurred on Tuesday evening. The bodies of Gregory J. Daiker, 59, of Laclede, Aaron J. Faulhaber, 49, of Laclede, Jason L. Maxson, 51, of Laclede, and John R. Schulte, 59, of Sandpoint, were recovered from the river.
SANDPOINT, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Dover community reacts to boating accident on Pend Oreille River

DOVER, Idaho – As the 4th of July weekend kicks off, boaters on the Pend Oreille River are taking precautions after the tragic boating accident on Tuesday. Many boats hit the water early on Friday. One of them was Bill Collier. He’s lived in Dover for 15 years and he says he’s never seen a boating accident quite like what happened on Tuesday.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

North Idaho Man Killed in UTV Crash

PRIEST RIVER, Idaho (KLIX)-A 63-year-old man was killed when his UTV crashed Thursday evening in Bonner County. According to Idaho State Police, troopers are investigating the possibility the driver, from Priest River, may have been impaired when his Yamaha side-by-side went off Freeman Lake Road at around 8 p.m. The man was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the UTV. The crash slowed traffic while crews cleared the scene.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Accidents
Bonner County, ID
Accidents
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Bonner County, ID
Crime & Safety
County
Bonner County, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Kootenai County marine patrols ramping up for the weekend

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Starting Friday, July 1st, 2022 the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division with the North Idaho DUI Task force will be conducting extra patrols on the water and around Kootenai County’s Boat Launches. Not only is it 4th of July weekend, it...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Body found at Rochester Heights Park being investigated as “suspicious death”

SPOKANE, Wash. – A body discovered at Rochester Heights Park on east Everett in north Spokane has drawn a large police presence in the area. Investigations began around 11 a.m. on Friday. Cpl. Nick Briggs with Spokane Police Department (SPD) has indicated the area will remain closed off for the next few hours, if not the rest of the day.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane police investigating suspected homicide at Rochester Heights Park

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police Department (SPD) Major Crimes Unit is investigating after a body was discovered in Rochester Heights Park in northeast Spokane around 11 a.m. on July 1. In an update on the incident, Cpl. Nick Briggs stated the death is being investigated as a homicide. In...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Pend Oreille River
104.3 WOW Country

Newborn Baby Abandoned on Idaho Apartment Doorstep

Northern Idaho is trying to locate a mother who left a newborn, just hours old, on the front doorstep of an apartment. KTVB Says, "The Coeur d'Alene Police Department (CDAPD) found an abandoned newborn baby on the steps of an apartment complex early Thursday morning. Medical personnel arrived and took the baby to Kootenai Health to be evaluated. Police said the baby appeared to be a full-term, healthy baby. The baby, who police said was born just hours before they arrived to the apartment, was wrapped in a towel and left in an outside stroller."
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
Shoshone News Press

St. Maries shooting suspect arrested

ST. MARIES – The primary suspect of Wednesday morning's shooting in St. Maries that left one man dead has been taken into custody. Idaho State Police reports that Lonnie Layman was arrested by Kootenai County Sheriff's Deputies Wednesday night in the Calder area of Shoshone County following a multiagency search effort.
SAINT MARIES, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
FOX 28 Spokane

Coeur d’Alene resident discovers newborn baby at his doorstep

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – A newborn baby was found abandoned Thursday morning around 6 a.m. at the Rockwood Lodge Apartments in Coeur d’Alene. A man, who KHQ spoke to, says he was walking out the door to work when he noticed something move to the left of his doorway. He immediately called police and the baby was transported to Kootenai Health for a full evaluation.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Driver who rolled car attempting to flee police found in local business

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Early Thursday morning police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a red Monte Carlo headed eastbound I-90 eastbound. Per Washington State Patrol, the driver was not cooperative and they did not pursue due to new laws in place. The driver attempted to flee and...
FOX 28 Spokane

SPD investigating shooting in northeast Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – Police are investigating after shots were fired near Helena Street & Bridgeport Avenue Wednesday evening. According to SPD, no one got hurt. Shell casings were found on the ground in the area. If you have any information about what happened, call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.
SPOKANE, WA
bonnersferryherald.com

Arrest made in Smelterville murder case

SMELTERVILLE – A Smelterville woman has been charged with murdering her boyfriend after a Shoshone County Sheriff's deputy conducted a welfare check on their home Wednesday morning and discovered his body. Stephanie Paris, 47, had her first appearance in court Thursday afternoon before Magistrate Judge Keisha Oxendine, where her...
SMELTERVILLE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy