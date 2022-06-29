Boat crash on Pend Oreille River prompting search from Bonner County crews

SANDPOINT, Idaho — The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office has located and identified the people involved in the boat crash that occurred on Tuesday evening. The bodies of Gregory J. Daiker, 59, of Laclede, Aaron J. Faulhaber, 49, of Laclede, Jason L. Maxson, 51, of Laclede, and John R. Schulte, 59, of Sandpoint, were recovered from the river.
DOVER, Idaho – As the 4th of July weekend kicks off, boaters on the Pend Oreille River are taking precautions after the tragic boating accident on Tuesday. Many boats hit the water early on Friday. One of them was Bill Collier. He’s lived in Dover for 15 years and he says he’s never seen a boating accident quite like what happened on Tuesday.
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho (KLIX)-A 63-year-old man was killed when his UTV crashed Thursday evening in Bonner County. According to Idaho State Police, troopers are investigating the possibility the driver, from Priest River, may have been impaired when his Yamaha side-by-side went off Freeman Lake Road at around 8 p.m. The man was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the UTV. The crash slowed traffic while crews cleared the scene.
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Starting Friday, July 1st, 2022 the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division with the North Idaho DUI Task force will be conducting extra patrols on the water and around Kootenai County’s Boat Launches. Not only is it 4th of July weekend, it...
SANDPOINT, Idaho — Nearly 24 hours after a boat capsized on the Pend Oreille River, the Bonners County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for three people thrown from the boat into the water. Law enforcement has recovered one person, but the desperate search for the other three continues.
SPOKANE, Wash. – A body discovered at Rochester Heights Park on east Everett in north Spokane has drawn a large police presence in the area. Investigations began around 11 a.m. on Friday. Cpl. Nick Briggs with Spokane Police Department (SPD) has indicated the area will remain closed off for the next few hours, if not the rest of the day.
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – "While it’s not illegal to drink and boat, it’s certainly unsafe and if you’re impaired and over that legal limit you can get arrested," said Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputy Travis Pendell, who is a member of the Marine Enforcement Unit. Folks...
SPOKANE, Wash. – Residents of a senior living community on Spokane’s South Hill say they’re dealing with repeated instances of vandalism in their parking lot. "It makes me sick that somebody would come by and do this to the most vulnerable of our citizens, you know?" Sean Coorough said.
Northern Idaho is trying to locate a mother who left a newborn, just hours old, on the front doorstep of an apartment. KTVB Says, "The Coeur d'Alene Police Department (CDAPD) found an abandoned newborn baby on the steps of an apartment complex early Thursday morning. Medical personnel arrived and took the baby to Kootenai Health to be evaluated. Police said the baby appeared to be a full-term, healthy baby. The baby, who police said was born just hours before they arrived to the apartment, was wrapped in a towel and left in an outside stroller."
ST. MARIES – The primary suspect of Wednesday morning's shooting in St. Maries that left one man dead has been taken into custody. Idaho State Police reports that Lonnie Layman was arrested by Kootenai County Sheriff's Deputies Wednesday night in the Calder area of Shoshone County following a multiagency search effort.
BONNER CO., Idaho – The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is investigating three separate incidents of bears attacking and killing livestock in North Idaho. All three attacks happened in late June. The first happened on June 24 when a grizzly killed a pig near Good Grief in Boundary County. The second and third incidents happened near Elmira in Bonner...
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – A newborn baby was found abandoned Thursday morning around 6 a.m. at the Rockwood Lodge Apartments in Coeur d’Alene. A man, who KHQ spoke to, says he was walking out the door to work when he noticed something move to the left of his doorway. He immediately called police and the baby was transported to Kootenai Health for a full evaluation.
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Early Thursday morning police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a red Monte Carlo headed eastbound I-90 eastbound. Per Washington State Patrol, the driver was not cooperative and they did not pursue due to new laws in place. The driver attempted to flee and...
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – The Coeur d’Alene Police Department is looking for the mother of a newborn who was left on the doorstep of an apartment Thursday morning. Police responded to the area of Hanley Ave and N Courcelles Parkway at 6 a.m. and found a baby wrapped in a towel in a stroller outside. The person who reported the...
Directly from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office:. Spokane Valley Deputies are attempting to locate a missing/vulnerable juvenile, 12-year-old Dakotah M. Boyd. He was reported as a runaway, but we are trying to locate him to check his welfare due to his special needs. If you have seen Dakotah M....
SPOKANE, Wash. – Police are investigating after shots were fired near Helena Street & Bridgeport Avenue Wednesday evening. According to SPD, no one got hurt. Shell casings were found on the ground in the area. If you have any information about what happened, call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.
SMELTERVILLE – A Smelterville woman has been charged with murdering her boyfriend after a Shoshone County Sheriff's deputy conducted a welfare check on their home Wednesday morning and discovered his body. Stephanie Paris, 47, had her first appearance in court Thursday afternoon before Magistrate Judge Keisha Oxendine, where her...
