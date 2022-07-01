ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

Every Shimano 105 Di2 bike released so far; prices starting from £2,299.99

By Stefan Abram
Cycling Weekly
Cycling Weekly
 2 days ago

Ever since Shimano unveiled its 12-speed and electronic-only Ultegra and Dura-Ace groupsets last year, the trickling down of the tech to third tier 105 has been hotly anticipated.

Although the embargo only recently lifted, there are already brands offering the groupset specced across a range of models – although just when you'll actually be able to ride those bikes is another story...

For the all the juicy details on the new groupset, you can find our Shimano 105 Di2 launch story here. Otherwise, continue reading for a round-up of all the bikes we've found with the new groupsets so far.

Ribble

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ITst8_0gPsBpom00

(Image credit: Ribble )

British consumer-direct brand Ribble will also be offering the new 105 Di2 groupset across a range of models. Pictured above is the Endurance SL R Disc (£3,899) and Endurance SL Disc (£3,499) which, despite its name, is quite an aggressive do-it-all race bike.

Below, we have the Ribble Endurance Ti Disc (£3,399), which has an identical geometry to its carbon-framed cousin, but is constructed from 3AL/2.5V triple-butted titanium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NVOU1_0gPsBpom00

(Image credit: Ribble )

Not pictured here, but Ribble will also be offering the 105 Di2 groupset on its CGR SL (£2,799) all-road model and the uncompromisingly aero Ultra SLR (£4,499) and Ultra SL (£3,899).

So the Ultra SLR tops out Ribble's 105 Di2 offerings and, at the other end of the spectrum, the cheapest model Ribble has with new third-tier Di2 is the Endurance 725 Disc for £2,499.

Bianchi

Bianchi will be offering four models kitted out with the new third-tier groupset and says that availability before the New Year is limited but “there are definitely some coming before Christmas”.

No photos are available with the new groupset yet but there won’t be any colour change to the models.

The Aria Disc is Bianchi’s fast and furious aero race bike that aims to offer the wind-cheating speed of the Oltre but without the premium price tag, and specced with 105 Di2 it comes in at £3,850.

Bianchi’s Sprint is a well-balanced bike that rewards a hard effort but can also handle long distances, and, priced at £3,400, the Sprint is the cheapest offering Bianchi has with the 105 Di2 groupset.

The Infinito CV Disc comes in Bianchi’s ‘endurance race’ geometry and combined with the comfort-focused Countervail tech this makes for a versatile bike that’s still raceable. It is priced at £5,000.

The XE model of the Infinito Disc endurance race bike misses out on the Countervail tech but still remains a comfortable bike, and comes in at a more friendly price of £3,650 .

Merida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ahFeV_0gPsBpom00

(Image credit: Merida)

Merida will be offering a Shimano 105 Di2 option for each of its climbing, endurance and aero models ( Scultura , Scultura Endurance and Reacto , respectivey).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JDHRV_0gPsBpom00

(Image credit: Merida)

However, these will only become available in 2023 and Merida hasn't confirmed what the exact spec will be. For now, we've got these images of Reacto and the Scultura to go on...

Orro

Orro has three models available for pre-ordering with the new Shimano 105 Di2 groupset, with the estimated date of arrival said to be 3rd August 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a2lFj_0gPsBpom00

(Image credit: Orro)

The Gold STC 105 Di2 is Orro’s fast all-rounder and sneaks in at under the three grand mark with its £2,999 price tag.

Also for £2,999.99 is the Terra C which is the brand's versatile option that it specs as a road, all-road or gravel bike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GgQmi_0gPsBpom00

(Image credit: Orro)

Priced just over at £3,150 you have the Venturi STC which is Orro’s speed-focused machine which recently gained a fully integrated cockpit.

Fairlight

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XSzOs_0gPsBpom00

(Image credit: Fairlight)

One of the first to get their hands on Dura-Ace when it launched, British brand Fairlight has pulled the same trick with 105 Di2. Here we have the flagship Strael 3.0 resplendent in the new gruppo

As an aside, if you fancy a delve into the design rationale – all with beautiful images and annotations – Fairlight’s “ Detailed Design Notes ” of the Strael 3.0 are well worth a look.

More information can be found on Fairlight's website here.

Scott

Scott just released the latest iteration of its speed focused Foil racing machine , which goes 20% faster, loses weight and builds extra comfort. We had a chance to ride the top-end spec with SRAM Red eTap AXS on the mixed terrain around Lake Iseo, Italy - check out Anna’s first ride review of the Scott Foil RC Ultimate here -, but the brand’s lowest offering in the range will be kitted out with the new third-tier Di2 groupset.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JfsOj_0gPsBpom00

(Image credit: Markus Greber)

Scott hasn’t provided any photos of the bike built up with the new 105 Di2 groupset, but here’s what the rest of the build looks like…

Frame and fork: Foil RC Disc HMX, Foil Disc HMX

Handlebars: Syncros Creston 2.0 Aero

Stem: Syncros RR 1.5 Aero

Groupset: Shimano 105 Di2

Gearing: 50/34T chainrings, 11-34T cassette

Wheels: Syncros RR 2.0 Disc

Tyres: Schwalbe One Race-Guard - 25mm front, 28mm rear

Saddle: Syncros Belcarra V-Concept 2.0

Dolan

Dolan is already selling a grand total of seven bikes with the new Shimano 105 Di2, starting from £2,299.99 for its versatile aluminium RDX and going up to £3,349 for the Ares Disc carbon road bike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DqIxO_0gPsBpom00

(Image credit: Dolan)

On Dolan’s website there’s also scope to adjust the spec to your requirements, so bear in mind that the price will change accordingly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tEHMM_0gPsBpom00

(Image credit: Dolan)

Also available is the endurance Tuono for £2,949.98.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TUljT_0gPsBpom00

(Image credit: Dolan)

Plus, Dolan has a carbon e-bike specced with the new 105 Di2 groupset too, that’s the Arteus which comes in at £3,699.99.

We'll keep adding more models as they appear, so keep checking back for more.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
insideevs.com

Nukeproof Introduces New MegaWatt RS Electric Mountain Bike

Just in time for the 2022 riding season, Nukeproof, a performance bicycle company from Ireland, is updating the specifications for its MegaWatt electric mountain bike range. An "over-forked" RS variant with a 180mm travel RockShox ZEB Ultimate has been added to Nukeproof's upgraded MegaWatt portfolio for 2022. In comparison to...
BICYCLES
electrek.co

C3STROM ASTRO PRO review: This fast electric motorbike is pretending to be an electric bicycle

Some electric bicycles are for leisurely rides in the park. Some are for dropping off the kids at school or picking up groceries. Some are for budget-friendly alternative methods of transportation. The C3STROM ASTRO PRO electric bike is none of those things, and I struggle to even call it an electric “bike.” This is a powerful, full-featured electric motorbike wearing an e-bike’s clothes.
BICYCLES
MotorAuthority

2024 Porsche 911 S/T spy shots and video: New retro sports car coming

Porsche has been spotted testing what's likely to be the next addition in its growing series of retro Heritage Design models. The series was launched in 2020 with the arrival of the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design and expanded earlier this year with the 911 Sport Classic, with both based on the current 992-generation 911. The next in the series is thought to be a modern take on the 911 2.5 S/T track car launched in 1971.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Fast And Furious#Design#Italy#Vehicles#Ultegra#British#Ribble#The Endurance Sl R Disc#Cgr Sl#Ultra Sl#Slr
Motor1.com

2023 VW Amarok Shows Design Details In New Round Of Teasers

For such a large automaker, the Volkswagen Group is certainly lacking in the truck department. For this reason, it doesn't come as a big surprise the conglomerate's commercial side is making a big deal out of the second-generation Amarok. Debuting July 7, the body-on-frame pickup has been subjected to a lengthy teaser campaign that shows no signs of slowing down.
BEAUTY & FASHION
topgear.com

Here are six of the weirdest off-roaders you can buy

It looks like a toy, but Ukrainian company Sherp’s motto is “Obstacles do not block the path, they are the path!” which gives you some idea of its off-road ability. It’s essentially a UTV on steroids, but can carry around a tonne, or up to six people, depending on configuration.
CARS
torquenews.com

The 5 Best Bike Racks For A Subaru Crosstrek, Outback, Forester, Or Ascent

What is the best bike rack for your Subaru Crosstrek, Outback, Forester, or Ascent? Consumer Reports rates the best bike racks, here are their recommendations and says one is a clear winner. Many Subaru owners lead active lifestyles and go mountain biking or riding on the beach on the weekends....
BICYCLES
Robb Report

Ducati’s First Electric Motorcycle Can Reach More Than 170 MPH at Full Tilt

Click here to read the full article. Ducati has finally released all the juicy technical details for its first electric motorcycle. The new V21L, which was first teased last October, will be the star of the MotoE race series starting in 2023. Ducati replaced fellow Italian nameplate Energica as the sole supplier for the competition and will deliver 18 identical battery-powered bikes to fill next year’s grids. In preparation, the Bologna-based marque has been meticulously refining the V21L prototype. After testing the two-wheeler on the tarmac in Misano in December, the team has given us the skinny on the build and revealed...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Cars
insideevs.com

The State Bicycles Co. Commuter Is A Practical And Affordable E-Bike

The electric bicycle revolution is here, and it’s here to stay. More and more players from all corners of the globe are joining the game, and it goes without saying that buying and owning an electric bicycle is easier and cheaper than ever before. Of course, this is to be expected, as the technology and manufacturing processes surrounding e-bikes continue to grow more ubiquitous.
BICYCLES
MotorBiscuit

2023 Porsche 911: Release Date, Price, And Specs

The Porsche 911 was first introduced in 1964 and has seen eight different generations in the nearly six decades since. Find out here what's in store for the 2023 Porsche 911. The post 2023 Porsche 911: Release Date, Price, And Specs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Is the Honda Passport an Off-Road Vehicle?

While it certainly has the image and style of an off-road model, here's a look at whether or not the Honda Passport qualifies as a true all-terrain vehicle! The post Is the Honda Passport an Off-Road Vehicle? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
Autoweek.com

Singer Shows a 510-HP Masterpiece in Turbo Racing White

Singer started out reimagining the naturally aspirated 964 911 and has now branched out to work its magic on the Turbo. This car is the second "Turbo Study" we've seen, done up in Turbo Racing White. No price was listed but previous Singers were generally over a half-million bucks. Singer...
CARS
Cycling Weekly

Cycling Weekly

59
Followers
406
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

The magazine's unrivaled coverage of domestic and international racing sits alongside trusted product reviews, peerless training advice and insightful features.

 https://www.cyclingweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy