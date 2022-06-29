New York Mets Injury Updates: Trevor May, Travis Jankowski

As things currently stand, the Braves have some holes on their roster, but almost all of them will be filled by their own players coming off the Injured List. Still, I expect Anthopoulos to be active at the trade deadline as he always is. He has already stated that the Braves could use another left-handed bat, and adding another weapon from the right side to the bullpen could do this team wonders. There won’t be as many moves as there were last year, but I’m expecting the Braves to make at least one deal, so here are their three best trade chips as the deadline approaches.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO