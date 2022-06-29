ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

New York Mets Injury Updates: Trevor May, Travis Jankowski

By Pat Ragazzo
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - The Mets should be getting two additional reinforcements, besides Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer, back sometime in July. Setup man Trevor May (stress reaction on right humerus) is headed for a followup CT scan on Thursday. If everything comes back clean, the righty will begin mound work/bullpen sessions...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
FanSided

Do Yankees suddenly have to worry about Matt Blake’s contract?

The New York Yankees have been relentlessly effective on both sides of the ball in 2022, a revolution you can thank the coaching staff for. Led by Matt Blake on the bump and Dillon Lawson in the cages, the Yankees have managed to overhaul their programs, rejuvenate individual players and set themselves up for extended (and well-respected) success for years to come.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

The Braves three best trade chips leading up to the trade deadline

As things currently stand, the Braves have some holes on their roster, but almost all of them will be filled by their own players coming off the Injured List. Still, I expect Anthopoulos to be active at the trade deadline as he always is. He has already stated that the Braves could use another left-handed bat, and adding another weapon from the right side to the bullpen could do this team wonders. There won’t be as many moves as there were last year, but I’m expecting the Braves to make at least one deal, so here are their three best trade chips as the deadline approaches.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Trevor May
Person
Travis Jankowski
Person
Nick Plummer
Person
Ender Inciarte
Yardbarker

New York 3 trade pieces Cashman can use at the deadline

The New York Yankees are going to be active at the trade deadline in a few weeks. With World Series aspirations and a few cautionary situations bubbling before the All-Star break, general manager Brian Cashman has an opportunity to improve his team even further, despite having a luxurious 13-game lead in the AL East.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Joey Votto Saves A Child’s Life In Game Against Cubs

Someone get Joey Votto a cape. This man just saved a child’s life. While at Wrigley Field tonight, Cincinnati Reds first baseman, Joey Votto, saved a potential Chicago Cubs fan from living a life of misery. *Satire Warning*. Joey Votto Hits A Home Run Against The Chicago Cubs. Prior...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Report: Andrew Benintendi drawing trade interest from AL East rival

The Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays are duking it out for second place in the American League East, and they might be competing on the trade market, as well. Toronto is "among the teams with interest" in Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi ahead of the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Mets Injury#Ct
Larry Brown Sports

Rob Manfred reveals when robot umpires will go into effect in MLB

MLB has been making efforts to improve the game, and they are working on one significant tactic to improve things. In a feature story written by ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr. published Wednesday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred covered a plethora of issues, including pace of play and umpiring. Manfred also shared when he expects the league to introduce the automated ball-strike zone system, more commonly referred to as robot umpires.
MLB
Yardbarker

Luis Guillorme Has Earned Starting Role With New York Mets

Earlier this month, Mets manager Buck Showalter said that the MLB All-Star Game voting should have a category for a utility player. Showalter brought this up due to the performance of infielder Luis Guillorme, who has thrived in every role he has served in during the 2022 season. While Guillorme...
MLB
Yardbarker

Mets RHP Jacob deGrom to make rehab start, eyes July return

New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom plans to join Max Scherzer in making a minor league rehab start after coming out of a 27-pitch throwing session unscathed. A two-time Cy Young winner, deGrom hasn't started a big-league game since July 7, 2021. He was shut down April 1 with a stress reaction in his right scapula.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
ClutchPoints

Mets star Max Scherzer’s heartwarming $7,000 gesture for minor league teammates before call-up from injury rehab

New York Mets star Max Scherzer has spent some time on a rehab assignment with the Double-A Birmingham Rumble Ponies. And as he draws closer to a major league call-up, he decided to generously give back to his teammates. The future Hall of Fame ace took the mound for the Rumble Ponies on Wednesday night. […] The post Mets star Max Scherzer’s heartwarming $7,000 gesture for minor league teammates before call-up from injury rehab appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
numberfire.com

David Peterson now pitching Friday for Mets

New York Mets left-hander David Peterson will start on Friday against the Texas Rangers. Chris Bassitt was scratched from his scheduled start Friday and placed on the injured list without a designation, so Peterson has been bumped up to start. He has allowed two runs on 10 hits in his last two starts (12 1/2 innings) with 15 strikeouts and two walks.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 6/30/22

New York Times | Gary Phillips: Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you likely know that the Yankees have one of the very best pitching staffs in the entire league. As of Wednesday evening, Yankees pitchers have the best collective ERA (2.93), FIP (3.36), and fWAR (11.9), and find themselves near the top of the league in a whole host of other categories. This success is due, in part, to the exceptional innings that Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino, and Jameson Taillon have thrown. Of course Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery have been excellent as well, but one thing connects the first three names I listed off: they’re all probably on a fairly strict innings limit. Severino and Taillon are both returning from injuries (especially Sevy), and Cortes has never thrown more than 93 innings in a single season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Braves trade for right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho from Red Sox

Silvino Bracho last appeared in the majors in 2020 for the Diamondbacks. For his entire career, he boasts a pedestrian 4.82 ERA over 92 appearances. However, he’s put some pretty solid numbers up in AAA for the Red Sox, recording a 3.16 ERA and 10.3 K/9 in 31.1 innings. Bracho also was lights out last year in the Venezuelan Winter League.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy