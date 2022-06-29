ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Lev Parnas: Giuliani associate linked to Trump’s Ukraine scandal jailed for fraud and campaign finance charges

By Josh Marcus
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hZXhu_0gPs11xK00

Lev Parnas, who assisted Rudy Giuliani’s attempts to find damaging information about Joe Biden in Ukraine, has been sentenced to just under two years in prison for fraud and campaign finance violations during the the 2018 elections.

Parnas, a Soviet-born, Florida-based businessman, was convicted in October of seeking funds from Russian businessman Andrey Muraviev to use in an influence campaign , donating to candidates thought to be helpful in opening a recreational-marijuana business in the US. He will serve one year and eight months in prison.

The onetime Giuliani ally, along with former associate Igor Fruman, was also found to have concealed that they were the source of a $325,000 donation to a pro-Trump group. The October conviction further held Parnas had made an illegal donation in 2018 to found an energy company.

Parnas had sought leniency in his sentencing, arguing he had assisted with Congress’s first impeachment investigation of Donald Trump.

Prosecutors countered that Parnas’s cooperation was little more than responding to a subpoena, and sought a more than six-year sentence.

Separately, in March, Parnas pleaded guilty conspiring to commit wire fraud, admitting that between 2012 and 2019, he offered false information to investors in Fraud Guarantee, a Florida-based fraud protection company.

The firm paid Mr Giuliani, who hasn’t been accused of any wrongdoing in the Parnas case, $500,000 to act as a consultant.

During the 2020 election, Parnas acted as a fixer for Mr Giuliani to meet Ukrainian officials, whom he sought to persuade to announce an investigation into the business activities of Joe Biden’s son Hunter in the country.

According to Parnas, this was part of a larger scheme from Donald Trump and his associates to condition US aid to Ukraine on help with smearing Mr Biden.

“If they didn’t make the announcement, basically, there would be no relationship ... there was no aid that was going to be assisted,” Parnas told CNN’s Anderson Cooper at the time .

Parnas and an associate were arrested in 2019 by the FBI at a Washington-area airport, with tickets bound for Frankfurt.

The businessman cooperated with Democratic House investigations during the first impeachment trial, which centered on how then-president Donald Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine while pushing for investigation into Joe Biden. Mr Trump denied wrongdoing and wasn’t convicted.

Mr Giuliani is under investigation into whether he broke lobbying laws during his interactions with Ukrainian leaders during the pressure campaign, which he denies constituted wrongdoing.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'This is a silly question': Hillary Clinton hits back at reporter for asking if she will back Biden in 2024 as questions swirl over who will be on the Democratic ticket

Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton chided an interviewer when asked Wednesday if she would be supporting President Joe Biden in 2024. 'Look, I would endorse our sitting president - yes of course,' Clinton told NBC's Yamiche Alcindor. 'This is a silly question.'. 'Not you, but everybody who's asking,' Clinton then...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene and GOP try and fail to poke holes in Cassidy Hutchinson’s shocking Jan 6 testimony

A handful of Republicans reacted publicly with scorn on Tuesday after Cassidy Hutchinson’s explosive testimony at a surprise hearing of the January 6 committee.But as the hearing concluded it was clear that many – including Donald Trump himself – were reeling from the latest revelations.Ms Hutchinson is part of a long list of Republicans whose testimony the Jan 6 committee has decided to highlight; the growing chorus of both Trump-affiliated voices and those of other Republicans from around the country have cut deeply into the counter-narrative pushed by GOP leadership on Capitol Hill calling the hearings a partisan witch hunt.On...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Lev Parnas
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anderson Cooper
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Biden is 'planning to nominate an anti-abortion Republican lawyer as a judge in Kentucky in a deal with Mitch McConnell to stop him holding up his picks for federal benches'

President Joe Biden plans to nominate an anti-abortion lawyer to a federal judgeship in Kentucky as part of a deal struck with Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, it was reported on Wednesday night. S. Chad Meredith, a Federalist Society-backed attorney, fought against federal COVID-19 public health measures and to limit...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Atlantic

The People v. Donald Trump

From the moment the attack on the Capitol began, on January 6, 2021, Donald Trump’s moral culpability was clear. That mob would never have assembled on the National Mall but for Trump’s decision to relentlessly lie about the results of the 2020 election. His legal culpability, however, was...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campaign Finance#Ukraine#Fbi#Election Fraud#Soviet#Russian#Congress#Fraud Guarantee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Russia
The Independent

Capitol Police arrest 181 people including congresswoman at abortion rights protest near Supreme Court

Democratic US Rep Judy Chu was among 181 people arrested near the US Supreme Court on 30 June following an abortion rights protest in the wake of a ruling to strike down constitutional protections for abortion.US Capitol Police reported 181 people were arrested for “crowding, obstructing or incommoding” an intersection near the court and the US Senate office building during a protest organised by abortion rights advocacy groups.Congresswoman Chu was the lead author of the Women’s Health Protection Act, a bill that passed the US House of Representatives that, if signed into law, would codify abortion protections affirmed by...
PROTESTS
The Independent

What is hashish oil and how did it land Brittney Griner in a Russian courtroom?

WNBA star Brittney Griner was on her way to Russia to play basketball when customs officials allegedly discovered contraband in her bag. According to the Russians, Mr Griner allegedly packed hashish oil in her bag, likely in the form of a vape. It was that discovery that led to her now five month detention in Russia. On Friday, Ms Griner appeared in Russian court for the first time and faced charges of smuggling less than a gram of hash oil inside of her luggage. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison. What is hash oil?...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Atlantic

Kevin McCarthy, Have You No Sense of Decency?

In the last few minutes of today’s January 6 committee hearing, Representative Liz Cheney presented evidence of possible witness intimidation. Several witnesses, she reported, had received messages from shadowy persons purportedly close to former President Donald Trump that implicitly warned of consequences to follow if those witnesses told the truth about his conduct.
CONGRESS & COURTS
International Business Times

Backers Of Trump Election Claims Lose In Colorado Republican Primaries

Republican candidates who echoed former President Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen presidency were defeated in high-profile nominating contests in Colorado on Tuesday ahead of November's midterm elections. The two Colorado candidates, U.S. Senate hopeful Ron Hanks and Tina Peters, who had sought the Republican nomination to be Colorado's...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Voices: Liz Cheney is walking a fine line as she tries to fend of primary challengers

On Tuesday, Representative Liz Cheney led the questioning of former Trump administration aide Cassidy Hutchinson about the former actions on January 6, 2021. But on Thursday evening, she was the one hit with a hail of questions as she faced off against four different primary challengers trying to unseat her from Wyoming’s at-large congressional district.Cheney is persona non grata in the Republican Party thanks to her vote to impeach former president Donald Trump and her continued criticisms of the party’s fealty to him. Her apostasy has already seen her ousted as House Republican Conference chairwoman, and has led Trump and...
WYOMING STATE
The Independent

Voices: Republicans wanted another January 6 after Roe v Wade was overturned. They didn’t get it

Before the Supreme Court announced its decision on Dobbs v Jackson, the biggest news on Capitol Hill came from the House select committee investigating January 6. The last day of the hearings revealed that Representatives Andy Biggs, Paul Gosar, Matt Gaetz, Louie Gohmert and Scott Perry had asked for pardons for their actions. The committee also revealed that Representative Jim Jordan asked about pardons but not for one, and Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene asked the White House Counsel for one.All of this showed that a sizeable amount of Republicans knew they had likely committed crimes and wanted clemency. On the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Independent

723K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy