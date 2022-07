We live in an era where believe it or not almost everything can be possible. Nowadays technology helps us to reach goals that were once only an aspect of imagination. Longevity is one of them. It is one of those aspects that starts to come to our minds, especially when we are not in our 30’s anymore. However, we all know that longevity is hard to conquer, but is it really not a possibility in the era of technology?

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 2 DAYS AGO