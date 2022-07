DETROIT (FOX 2) - Someone carjacked a vehicle while a Detroit mother was inside a gas station paying Thursday night. Jada Hicks left her 10-year-old son, 8-year-old daughter, and baby girl in her locked Jeep as she went into the Citgo near Fenkell and Meyers, a few blocks from her house. While she was inside the gas station, a man broke the Jeep's window with a rock and ordered the children out.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO