Elections

1A Remaking America: Ballot measures and direct democracy

By WAMU 88.5
krcu.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome November, voters will likely decide on more than 100 ballot measures across the nation, according to a database from the National Conference of State Legislatures. These ballot measures...

www.krcu.org

Comments / 0

americanmilitarynews.com

Poll: 28% of US voters open to armed revolt against gov’t

One in four Americans believe it may “soon be necessary to take up arms” against the government, a new poll released Thursday by the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics (IOP) showed. According to the survey of 1,000 registered voters in the United States, 28 percent agree...
ELECTIONS
State
Montana State
State
South Dakota State
Vice

Democrats Are Not Going to 'Vote Harder,' Primaries Show

Shortly after a draft Supreme Court decision leaked suggesting the court would overturn Roe v Wade, the White House released a statement that read in part, “if the Court does overturn Roe, it will fall on our nation’s elected officials at all levels of government to protect a woman’s right to choose. And it will fall on voters to elect pro-choice officials this November.”
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

“We’re all doomed”: Even overwhelmingly Democratic New York legislature can’t pass a climate bill

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. A major renewable energy bill never got a vote before the New York State Assembly's session ended early Saturday, leading its supporters and political observers to call out the Democratic speaker and cast doubt on the party's commitment to climate action on a national scale.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecheyennepost.com

Hageman Issues Statement After First Congressional Debate

Harriet Hageman, Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in Wyoming, tonight clearly demonstrated why voters are fed up with Rep. Liz Cheney during a debate sponsored by Wyoming PBS in Sheridan. Hageman’s campaign manager, Carly Miller, issued the following statement:. “It was big of Liz Cheney to...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballot Measures#United States#Democracy#Marijuana#Election#Medicaid
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

In only televised debate, Republican candidates for Arizona governor mostly take aim at one another

Arizona’s four Republican candidates for governor met onstage Wednesday in the only televised debate of the primary election in what amounted to an hourlong throw down between the candidates. The back-and-forth, near-constant interruptions and din of candidates speaking over one another prompted one — Kari Lake — to quip at one point: “I feel like we're on an 'SNL' skit here.” ...
ARIZONA STATE
Politics
Elections
Axios Denver

A first look at the 2022 election in Colorado: Where Bennet and Polis stand

Data: GSG; Chart: Axios VisualsTop-of-the-ticket Democrats in Colorado are starting the 2022 general election season with a sizable advantage. But ominous signs suggest Republicans could make gains come November. State of play: U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet leads his Republican opponent Joe O'Dea, a first-time candidate who won the GOP primary Tuesday, by 12 points, 49% to 37%, according to an early June poll conducted by Global Strategy Group, a Democratic firm. Another 14% remain undecided.The gap is narrower among unaffiliated voters, but swing counties appear to favor Bennet, the poll finds.In the governor's race, Democratic incumbent Jared Polis holds a...
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

From AM to PM, the fickle force of government is with you

WASHINGTON (AP) — When you groggily roll out of bed and make breakfast, the government edges up to your kitchen table, too. Unlike you, it’s perky. It’s an unseen force in your morning. The government makes sure you can see the nutrients in your cereal. It fusses over your toast, insisting that the flour it comes from has no more than 75 insect fragments and one rodent hair per 50 grams.
U.S. POLITICS
Axios Denver

Kirkmeyer, Aadland win Denver-area congressional primaries

Colorado Republicans picked the two candidates they hope can retake the U.S. House.By the numbers: As of 8:12pm in Colorado's new 8th Congressional District, Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer — who has called herself the go-to candidate on agricultural issues — had secured the nomination with 40.94% of the vote, per the AP. Thornton Mayor Jan Kulmann, who values "America-first" policies, ushered in 22.78% of the vote.Weld County commissioner Lori Saine, who has held the most conservative record in the race from her time as a state lawmaker, stood at 19.64%. In the rare open-seat race for Colorado's competitive 7th Congressional District,...
COLORADO STATE
Ballotpedia News

Making sense of the US House special election in Alaska

Welcome to the Wednesday, June 22, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. All candidates in IL-03 Democratic primary complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. Another look at Texas’ 34th Congressional District special election. Gross ends campaign for U.S. House. On June...
ALASKA STATE

