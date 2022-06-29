ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Here’s why your July Fourth cookout will likely be more expensive than last year

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bsft2_0gPrWOon00

(NEXSTAR) – It’s no secret that inflation has been pushing the price of nearly everything up. Unfortunately, those prices likely won’t be cooling off for your July Fourth cookout.

In a recent report, the American Farm Bureau Federation found the average July Fourth cookout (serving 10 people) will cost $69.68, up 17% – or about $10 – compared to last summer . The usual culprits – supply chain disruptions, inflation, and war in Ukraine – are to blame, according to AFBF.

“Despite higher food prices, the supply chain disruptions and inflation have made farm supplies more expensive; like consumers, farmers are price-takers not price-makers,” AFBF Chief Economist Roger Cryan said in a Monday news release . “Bottom line, in many cases the higher prices farmers are being paid aren’t covering the increase in their farm expenses. The cost of fuel is up and fertilizer prices have tripled.”

LIST: Most dangerous fireworks in the US

While reviewing the prices of 12 common cookout dishes, AFBF found the cost of ground beef has risen the most since last year. A 2-pound pack of ground beef now costs just over $11, up 36% from $8.20 in 2021.

Other popular cookout meats like chicken breasts and pork chops, and staples like potato salad, hamburger buns, and cookies, have also increased in price since the summer of 2021.

Not every item is on the rise, though. According to AFBF, the prices for strawberries, sliced cheese, and potato chips have dropped year-over-year. That’s especially true for the berries – two pints of strawberries cost $4.44 this summer, down from $5.30.

Here’s a look at the year-over-year price differences for each item reviewed by AFBF:

Item 2022 2021
Ground beef (2-pounds) $11.12 $8.20
Boneless, skinless chicken breasts (2-pounds) $8.99 $6.74
Pork & beans (32 ounces) $2.53 $1.90
Center cut pork chops (3 pounds) $15.26 $11.63
Fresh-squeezed lemonade (2.5 quarts) $4.43 $3.65
Homemade potato salad (2.5 pounds) $3.27 $2.75
Hamburger buns (8-pack) $1.93 $1.66
Vanilla ice cream (half-gallon) $5.16 $4.69
Chocolate chip cookies (13-ounce bag) $4.31 $4.02
Strawberries (2 pints) $4.44 $5.30
Sliced cheese (1 pound) $3.53 $4.05
Potato chips (16 ounces) $4.71 $4.93
The average price of 12 common July Fourth cookout items in 2021 and 2022, courtesy the American Farm Bureau Federation.

The AFBF compiled data with the help of 176 volunteer shoppers across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Grocery store shelves aren’t the only places with high prices. The national average for a regular gallon of gas is almost $5, nearly $2 higher than it was around the same time last year, AAA reports . Gas prices have been falling for the past two weeks, according to AAA , but it’s unclear just how low the prices will go.

AAA predicts roughly 42 million Americans to hit the roads for July Fourth, up from 41.8 million last year .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

22- year-old shot and killed on Sycamore Drive and Alpine Road

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Investigators say 22-year-old Thaddeus Rodregus Price was shot and killed early Thursday morning. His family calls him ‘ TJ’ and they say he was a loving father who graduated from Hephzibah High School and was a student at Benedict College. Its the second fatal shooting in the area this month. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Large amounts of marijuana and money seized after traffic stop in Harlem

HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) – Officers with the City of Harlem Police Department seized a large amount of cash and marijuana Thursday. While out on patrol, officers conducted a traffic stop on a wanted person. When they made contact with the driver, officers immediately noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from within the vehicle. The […]
HARLEM, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#July Fourth#Food Prices#Chocolate Chip Cookies#Cookout#Food Drink#Afbf
The Center Square

Price of Independence Day cookout substantially more than last year

(The Center Square) – If you plan on holding a July 4 cookout this weekend, expect to pay a lot more than what you paid for last year’s meal. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation marketbasket survey, the overall cost for the Independence Day cookout is up 17%, or about $10 from last year. Ongoing supply chain disruptions, inflation tied in part to increased government spending, and the war in Ukraine are being blamed for the price hikes.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WJBF

Richmond County man who beat his mother into a coma found guilty

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County man has been found guilty after he was arrested for beating his own mother into a coma. According to the District Attorney’s Office, Charles Lindberg Shirley was found guilty of Aggravated Assault. According to authorities, Shirley’s 62-year-old mother was planning on evicting him from her home, and […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Fatal hit and run under investigation in Aiken County

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a hit and run incident that left an Aiken man dead. The incident occurred Friday morning at approximately 12:52 A.M. on the 800 block of Laurens Street near Beams Road. An Aiken Department of Public Safety Officer discovered the victim deceased on Laurens Street. […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

22- year-old shot and killed on Sycamore Drive and Alpine Road

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) – Investigators say 22-year-old Thaddeus Rodregus Price was shot and killed early Thursday morning. His family calls him ‘ TJ’ and they say he was a loving father who graduated from Hephzibah High School and was a student at Benedict College. Its the second fatal shooting in the area this month. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Inmate death reported at Burke County Detention Center

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Burke County Sheriff’s Office reported the death of an inmate at the Burke County Detention Center. On Thursday at 9:30pm, Burke County EMA was called to the Burke County Detention Center after an inmate collapsed from chest discomfort. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, the inmate collapsed and was slow […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Deadly shooting investigation underway in Augusta, victim ID’d

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – One person is dead after an overnight shooting. Just after midnight on Thursday, police were called out to Sycamore Drive at Alpine Road off Jackson Road in Augusta. The coroner says when they arrived, they found 22-year-old Thaddeus Rodregus Price, dead at the scene. He was shot at least once. No […]
WJBF

1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest

A team searching the basement of a Mississippi courthouse for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping, and relatives of the victim who initiated the hunt want authorities to finally arrest her nearly 70 years later.
LEFLORE COUNTY, MS
WJBF

WJBF

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy