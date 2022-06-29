ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Julian Edelman has one big concern for Patriots entering 2022 season

By Danny Jaillet
 3 days ago
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has concerns about the team heading into 2022 season.

The Patriots exceeded expectations last season, making it to the first round of the playoffs with a rookie quarterback in Mac Jones. Jones finished the 2021 season passing for 2,813 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions –showing promise in his first season.

The defense started off strong in the first half of the season, before struggling on the backend of things. With new faces at several different positions, this Patriots defense may have a bit of a feeling out process to begin the year. The departure of J. C. Jackson was perhaps the biggest loss for a Patriots secondary looking for stable depth.

Edelman spoke on the I AM ATHLETE podcast Tuesday and shared his concerns about one aspect of the defense as transcribed by Nick O’ Malley of MassLive.com. In particular, he referenced a key element of the early Patriots Super Bowl teams that led to success

“They weren’t tossing the ball out after the stadium. It was a defensive-built team,” Edelman said. “That’s the thing that I’m worried about with the Patriots. Is their defense gonna be there to allow Mac to have this slow progression into becoming what he becomes?”

Jones will be tasked with leading the Patriots through a difficult AFC East. With each team making upgrades within the division, the Patriots defense many have their hands full. In the meantime, Jones will be looking to take that next step as the defense looks to provide support.

Rams hilariously resurface Kevin Durant's post from 2018 after his trade request

The Rams seem to land every star that becomes available. Jalen Ramsey, Matthew Stafford, Bobby Wagner, Von Miller, Odell Beckham Jr. The list goes on. Absolutely not, but that didn’t stop the Rams from bringing up an old Instagram post by Durant after the Nets star requested a trade on Thursday. Durant’s post marveled at Aaron Donald’s greatness, and he added that he would “join the rams right now” – jokingly, of course.
LOS ANGELES, CA
