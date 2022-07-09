See it: Tall ships have landed in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Tall ships have sailed back to Lake Erie this summer.

The tall ships landed at the North Coast Harbor Wednesday. They’ll be there until July 10.

Expect a parade of sail to kick off the long weekend, with some of the ships’ crew including youth ages 13-25. The family-friendly event includes tours and even a fireworks spectacular.

While you do have to pay to see the spectacle at the harbor, the ships can be seen for free at various locations around town.

The ships came from Canada, Spain and the U.S.

They were at the Jackson Street Pier in Sandusky last weekend. The reported world’s largest rubber duck was also along for the ride.

(Photo courtesy: Fest of Sail Sandusky)

(Photo courtesy: Fest of Sail Sandusky)

Find out more about Cleveland’s Tall Ships Festival right here.

