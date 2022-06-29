ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDonald’s debuts McPTSD® on new veteran menu

By ReportWire
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO, Ill., June 24, 2022 /DBNewswire/ — Today, McDonald’s is proud to unveil its Warfighter Honor Menu, available now through Veterans Day at all participating locations. All veterans, no matter what nationality, may enjoy it....

Comments / 4

George Krug
2d ago

after what they did to the quarter pounder , making it paper thin and changed the taste I have yet to go back and no plans to return

wgnradio.com

Your Hometown Eats: Homewood

WGN Radio is showcasing Homewood this month as part of our Your Hometown series. You’ll see some of the best restaurants, coffee shops, bars and spots for dessert in town featured in the Your Hometown: Homewood video and photo gallery, but we wanted to show you where Chicago’s Very Own Eats co-host Michael Piff visited on his shoot earlier in June.
HOMEWOOD, IL
wgnradio.com

The Beat Cop’s Guide to mighty fine gyros and pies

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed Mickey’s Gyros and Ribs. Located at 525 Harlem in Oak Park, the restaurant is known for serving burgers, gyros, and rib tips. Lt. Haynes also reviewed Happy Apple Pie Shop, located at 226 Harrison in Oak Park. They are known for their variety of pies, like classic apple, strawberry balsamic, and chocolate chess.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

2022 Taste of Chicago: Everything You Need to Know

July 8-10 12-8 p.m., Grant Park, Buckingham Fountain (Jackson & Columbus) 5 p.m. - Shaylin B and John The Author, presented by Chicago Made. 5 p.m. - Vivian Garcia and Pinqy Ring, presented by Chicago Made. 6 p.m. - Girl K. 7:15pm - Aterciopelados. Sunday, July 10. DJ: Miss Alex...
CHICAGO, IL
columbiachronicle.com

Ghosts living in a downtown landmark: ‘If anywhere is haunted in Chicago, it’s the Congress Hotel’

Editor’s note: This article is from the Communication Department’s award-winning Echo magazine. Whether they’re blood-drenched, transparent or floating in a swirl of white, ghosts loom over folklore, literature and movies. For real-life ghost hunter and Chicago Hauntings Ghost Tour guide Tony Szabelski, ghosts seep through the shadows, drift in and out of elevators and manipulate radio frequencies. The epicenter of Szabelski’s paranormal investigation is a skyline staple in glowing, neon red lettering: the Congress Plaza Hotel.
CHICAGO, IL
Fast Casual

Soul & Smoke opening in Chicago events center

Soul & Smoke, purveyors of barbecue and comfort food in Chicago, is opening a walk-up eatery this week at Rockwell on the River, an events space in Chicago. Soul & Smoke's Avondale ghost kitchen will also move to the location, making it the first food merchant at Rockwell on the River. The space will be a counter-order concept with indoor and outdoor seating available, according to a company press release.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Best of the Midwest: Visit Lake Geneva!

Looking to take a quick getaway from the Chicago this summer? Well, John Williams has you covered with our “Best of the Midwest” feature. Today, guest host Anna Davlantes chats with Stephanie Klett, President and CEO, Visit Lake Geneva, to tell us about all the great things to do in Lake Geneva (aka The Hamptons of Chicago)! Stephanie talks about the Lake Geneva Cruise Line which includes the amazing U.S. Mailboat Tour. Does the birthplace of modern astrophysics intrigue you? Well, Lake Geneva has you covered with Yerkes Observatory. When you think of Lake Geneva, do you think of a safari? Well, let’s change your mind with a visit to Safari Lake Geneva! And of course, you’ll want to have fun on the water with surfing, sailing and paddle boarding. Don’t miss a trip to Lake Geneva this summer.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

List: Firework shows scheduled across Chicagoland this 4th of July

CHICAGO - Firework shows are scheduled all across the Chicago area this Fourth of July weekend. Des Plaines will host a firework extravaganza at Oakton Community College at 7 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, Navy Pier will start their show on the water at 9:30 p.m. On Sunday, North Aurora will...
DES PLAINES, IL
CBS Chicago

Dog shocked by light pole at Orland Park baseball field

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A dog was shocked by a light pole at a baseball field in Orland Park.The village confirmed a resident reached out on June 14 to report their dog had been jolted at John Humphrey Complex. The spokesperson says the power was immediately cut to the area so the issue could be addressed. Video shows what appear to be improvements made by the village to the base of light poles around the fields. The village says they are not aware of any previous incidents with poles at the baseball complex. The dog was not injured. 
ORLAND PARK, IL
chicagoagentmagazine.com

April Baker of BHHS Chicago sells record-setting single-family home in Forest Park

The home at 439 Thomas Ave., in Forest Park, has a unique history. And a Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago (BHHS Chicago) agent recently took part in its historic purchase. April Baker of the Gillian Baker Team represented the buyers who acquired the four-bedroom, 3,600-square-foot home that sold for $830,000: a record for the area.
FOREST PARK, IL
Forest Park Review

Mr. Beef takes bow in Harlem Avenue grand opening

Mr. Beef and Pizza, 123 Harlem Ave., hosted a festive grand opening celebration on Saturday, June 26. The purveyor of house made Italian beef, pizza with parmesan tomato sauce, and fresh salads opened in the winter, but waited to celebrate its Forest Park debut under the summer sun. To bring a sense of fun, Nick Kollias, invited owners of colorful hot rods and pristine vintage cars to park in the spot’s generous lot.
FOREST PARK, IL
chainstoreage.com

Kroger opens next-gen supply chain facility in Midwest

The Kroger Co. is bringing fast online delivery to two major metro areas. America's largest grocery retailer is opening its newest Customer Fulfillment Center (CFC) in the Village of Pleasant Prairie, Wis. a city centrally located between Milwaukee and Chicago. The 336,840-sq.-ft. facility is expected to create nearly 250 jobs and streamlines deliveries of online grocery orders to customers in Wisconsin, northern Illinois, and northwest Indiana.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI

