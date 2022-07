A Grand Rapids man drowned in the Maumee River Saturday after falling off a boat. According to a press release from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the north side of river across from Wagner’s Campground and west of Mary Jane Thurston Park at 6:40 p.m. for a report of a possible drowning after a man fell off a boat and could not be located.

GRAND RAPIDS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO