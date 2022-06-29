ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 decades of difference: Carolina’s 1st computer and its current cluster

By Lia Salvatierra, The Well,
unc.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContemporary computing looks wildly different from 1959, when Carolina acquired its first computer, Sperry Rand’s UNIVAC 1105. Computing today is ubiquitous. Since 2000, Carolina has required all undergraduate students to have a laptop computer. Campus-wide Wi-Fi provides 24/7 internet access. Faculty, staff and students rely on computers for research, teaching, learning...

