Garth Brooks To Receive a Lifetime Achievement Award

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGarth Brooks is going to have to make room on his trophy case for yet another award. The country...

AOL Corp

First Country: Luke Bryan, Little Big Town, Keith Urban & More

First Country is a compilation of the best new country songs, videos & albums that dropped this week. Just in time for July 4th weekend, Bryan releases this musical tribute to farmer, big rig truckers, cowboys, firefighters and soldiers (“hats off to keeping us free,” Bryan sings), but also honors Nashville’s song crafters. The sunny production here is classic Bryan, while the lyrics blend patriotism, blue-collar grit and gratefulness. A perfect playlist addition for summer.
MUSIC
The Boot

Chris Stapleton’s Path to Stardom Spotlighted in New Country Music Hall of Fame Exhibit [Pictures]

Chris Stapleton's rise to stardom is the center of the latest exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville. Chris Stapleton: Since 1978, presented by Ram Trucks, opened Friday (July 1), and highlights the celebrated artist's journey from a small town in Kentucky to his breakthrough as a solo artist after establishing himself as one of Nashville's most talented songwriters.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson Rocks Out at CMA Fest: PHOTOS

How do you best celebrate an American Idol win? If you’re Noah Thompson, you head to Nashville to soak in CMA Fest. Thompson stepped to the stage during Jimmie Allen’s set Friday. He sang his debut single, “One Day Tonight. The American Idol social media account touted the appearance of this year’s champion. The tweet said Thompson “wowed the crowd at CMA Fest.”
NASHVILLE, TN
musictimes.com

Deborah McCrary Cause of Death Mysterious: Country Music Vocalist Dies at 67

Deborah McCrary, one of the McCrary sisters' vocalists, passed away recently at 67 years old. McCrary hails from the sister quartet, which was known for their "euphoric, soul-stirring harmonies and gospel stylings." The McCrary Sisters spokesperson confirmed Deborah's passing recently. However, the cause of death of Deborah McCrary remains a...
MUSIC
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Laughs Off Sons’ Wild Opry Dancing: ‘Crazy Boys’

Carrie Underwood says video of her two boys goofing around while she sings at the Grand Ole Opry is a fair indication of how interested they are in her music and career. The singer saw a clip of a video taken by a fan during Tuesday's Opry performance, later put to social media. Taste of Country shared the story on Wednesday morning (June 8), and a few hours later, Underwood admitted that when it comes to what mom does for a living, Isaiah and Jacob are about as interested as they would be if she were a banker or a car insurance salesperson.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Love Me Legal Tender! Elvis Presley's Net Worth Is Impressive—See How the Singer Amassed His Fortune

Elvis Presley’s net worth is thanks to his prodigious talent and hard work (and, many would argue, from the backs of Black artists). Born in a two-room house in Tupelo, Mississippi, in 1935, he grew up “within a close-knit, working class family, consisting of his parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins, who all live near one another in Tupelo,” according to the official website of Presley’s home, Graceland. “There is little money, but [Presley’s parents] Vernon and Gladys do their best to provide for their son, who is the center of their lives.”
TUPELO, MS
UPI News

Reba McEntire to star in, produce Lifetime movie, 'The Hammer'

July 2 (UPI) -- Country music icon and actress Reba McEntire is set to star in The Hammer, a new Lifetime movie about traveling circuit judge Kim Wanker. The project reunites McEntire with her Reba co-star Melissa Peterman as Wanker's sister, who runs a brothel. "Everybody here comes the life...
MOVIES

