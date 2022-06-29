The Department Of Family And Protective Services (DFPS) Is Currently Legally Powerless To Protect The Children Of Texas, Governor Abbott Is Solely To Blame
By Ron Beal
Do you know that since “we” adopted our 1876 Constitution, we have been labeled by the political experts to be a “weak governor state?” Why is that so? The Framers of our Constitution took a number of steps to ensure that would be true. Even though the governor was given the...
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) -Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement after the Supreme Court ruled against EPA overreach in West Virginia v. EPA:. “I applaud the Supreme Court’s decision to invalidate the EPA’s power grab and rein in this lawless Biden Administration. Texas joined other States in this case to stop D.C. bureaucrats from imposing costly regulations without any authority from the people’s elected representatives in Congress. Today’s landmark victory against an out-of-control administration is also a big win for Americans who worry about skyrocketing energy costs due to expensive federal regulations that threaten our energy industry. President Biden cannot keep attacking the energy industry and the hardworking men and women who power our nation.”
A nonprofit watchdog has filed a lawsuit against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton demanding the release of several public records requests related to deadly school shootings and the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, among other topics. American Oversight, based in D.C., filed the lawsuit...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asked the Texas Supreme Court to consider an emergency motion Thursday to vacate a temporary restraining order blocking enforcement of the state's pre-Roe criminal prohibitions on elective abortions. On Tuesday, a Harris County district court issued a temporary restraining order at the request of several...
Michigan lawmakers left Lansing Friday morning with $7 billion in surplus tax money sitting in the state's coffers and no deal with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on giving Michiganians hit hard by inflation some of their money back. That's how much money is left over even after the annual budget ballooned...
On Wednesday, The Supreme Court reviewed a lawsuit by a former Texas state trooper who claimed Texas violated federal law when it did not give him a new job upon his return from military service. SCOTUS rejected Texas’ argument that they are protected by state sovereign immunity. According to...
AUSTIN, Texas — Ranch life is a big responsibility for Rancher Whit Jones. Established in 1890, Jones keeps the South Texas land valuable and cattle healthy. His family established the ranch in 1890. “We can sit around and talk about it all day long. It's a great industry,” Jones...
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas vineyard owner Christopher Ray Grider is asking a federal judge to dismiss five of the nine charges against him for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Grider’s attorney, Brent Mayr, of Houston, is seeking the dismissal of Counts...
Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office is asking the Michigan Republican Party for a new nominee to serve on a key state board that's in charge of certifying election results after the GOP proposed a state lawmaker who is likely ineligible. After Norm Shinkle, a longtime member of the...
A Michigan county has shelved plans to build a nearly $90 million sports complex, largely with taxpayer dollars, after unfavorable news coverage and pushback from the local communities. Lenawee County’s Project Phoenix was the proposed recreation and events center in Tecumseh, Michigan. According to the Adrian Daily Telegram, “County...
Warren — In the first debate featuring only the five final Republican candidates for governor, the contenders feuded Thursday night over who had done the most to fight Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's COVID-19 policies and advance unproven claims of election fraud. The debate, hosted by the Brighter Michigan political...
The Supreme Court’s recent ruling in the Carson v. Makin case left a strong precedent for the future of vouchers in the country. According to the Supreme Court, Maine’s refusal to provide public funding to religious schools via an existing state voucher program violated the Free Exercise Clause of the US Constitution. A previous case, Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue, already stated that “a state need not subsidize private education… [but] once a state decides to do so, it can not disqualify some private schools solely because they are religious.”
In the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, Republicans are making promises to increase funding for maternal health care. But, Texas lawmakers fighting for resources to help women, children and families is as unprecedented as a post-roe world. So, it’s hard to imagine these gestures as anything other than superficial.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the Environmental Protection Agency does not have broad authority to require states to decarbonize their electricity sectors, a decision that is expected to dramatically slow the United States’ ability to reduce greenhouse gases and mitigate the effects of climate change. The court’s...
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. All eyes are on South Texas this election season as Texas Republicans try to make new inroads there. The increased attention has spotlighted a concerning campaign issue, according to one GOP group: a lack of publicly available campaign finance reports in Starr County documenting donations and spending for its local elections.
A group of Texas educators proposed referring to slavery as “involuntary relocation” during second-grade social studies instruction — before the State Board of Education rejected them. “The board — with unanimous consent — directed the work group to revisit that specific language,” Keven Ellis, chair of the...
Even as the country is recovering from a slew of far-right decisions from the Supreme Court of the United States, the next major fights are already being set up. In particular, the court will hear a case that could further erode the Voting Rights Act and disenfranchise Texans of color.
Months after some teachers in Texas were told to present “both sides” of the Holocaust, the State Board of Education has received a proposal to rename slavery “involuntary relocation.” The board is in the midst of mulling proposals for its once-a-decade update to the social studies curriculum. The latest update will bring the curriculum in line with Texas’ new decree that subject matter should not make students “feel discomfort.” Nine educators in a working group advising the board suggested revising the second-grade curriculum to “compare journeys to America, including voluntary Irish immigration and involuntary relocation of African people during colonial times,” the Texas Tribune reported. The proposal caught the eye of a Democrat on the board, who expressed concerns. The board says it sent the proposal back to the group and told them to “carefully examine the language used to describe events, specifically the term ‘involuntary relocation.’”
CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The threat of wildfires has led to at least four counties issuing disaster declarations banning fireworks, including Johnson, Navarro, Palo Pinto and Parker Counties. The lack of rain has led to severe drought conditions. The Texas A&M Forest Service reporting about 75% of the state is currently under a burn ban. That's why Navarro County Judge H. M. Davenport is now taking those additional preventive measures. "We were inundated with people calling saying please ban the fireworks because they didn't want to take a chance," he said. Every year big crowds of people gather just outside city limits to shoot off fireworks. You can how dry the grass is here — which is why this order is necessary."Drying out, that puts everybody who lives in the country in the unincorporated areas and some of them even closer to the city really in a fire danger," Davenport said. Heading into the weekend, fire crews are on standby ready to respond to calls.You can still buy most fireworks at local stands, but the penalty for firing them will be $500 to $1,000 depending on the type.
Texas Universal Service Fund left nearly 3,200 rural Texans without cell service, according to a letter issued by Dialtone, a satellite phone service provider, who claimed that due to lack of funding they would no longer be able to offer its services. The Texas Universal Service Fund was established in...
