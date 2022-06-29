ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneurship

Meet the newest grantees of the Cohen Translational Engineering Fund

By Danny Jacobs
jhu.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo faculty teams with members affiliated with the Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering have received grants for their research through the Cohen Translational Engineering Fund. The fund, made possible by a generous commitment from Sherry and Neil Cohen '83, serves as a catalyst for translating cutting-edge research into...

hub.jhu.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Chemical synthesis and materials discovery

Functional materials impact every area of our lives, from electronic and computing devices to transportation and health. Here we examine the relationship between synthetic discoveries and the scientific breakthroughs that they have enabled. By tracing the development of some important examples, we explore how and why the materials were initially synthesized and how their utility was subsequently recognized. Three common pathways to materials breakthroughs are identified. In a small number of cases, such as the aluminosilicate zeolite catalyst ZSM-5, an important advance is made by using design principles based on earlier work. There are also rare cases of breakthroughs that are serendipitous, such as the buckyball and Teflon. Most commonly, however, the breakthrough repurposes a compound that is already known and was often made out of curiosity or for a different application. Typically, the synthetic discovery precedes the discovery of functionality by many decades; key examples include conducting polymers, topological insulators and electrodes for lithium-ion batteries.
CHEMISTRY
techeblog.com

MIT Engineers Develop Robotic System Capable of Retrieving Hidden Buried Objects Using Computer Vision

MIT engineers have developed a robotic system capable of retrieving hidden, buried objects that uses multiple technologies, including visual information, radio frequency (RF) signals and computer vision. This new system is capable of efficiently retrieving any object buried in a pile as long as some items in the pile have RFID tags. Even more surprising, the target item does not have to be tagged for the system to recover it.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Growth rate-dependent coordination of catabolism and anabolism in the archaeon Methanococcus maripaludis under phosphate limitation

Catabolic and anabolic processes are finely coordinated in microorganisms to provide optimized fitness under varying environmental conditions. Understanding this coordination and the resulting physiological traits reveals fundamental strategies of microbial acclimation. Here, we characterized the system-level physiology of Methanococcus maripaludis, a niche-specialized methanogenic archaeon, at different dilution rates ranging from 0.09 to 0.003"‰hâˆ’1 in chemostat experiments under phosphate (i.e., anabolic) limitation. Phosphate was supplied as the limiting nutrient, while formate was supplied in excess as the catabolic substrate and carbon source. We observed a decoupling of catabolism and anabolism resulting in lower biomass yield relative to catabolically limited cells at the same dilution rates. In addition, the mass abundance of several coarse-grained proteome sectors (i.e., combined abundance of proteins grouped based on their function) exhibited a linear relationship with growth rate, mostly ribosomes and their biogenesis. Accordingly, cellular RNA content also correlated with growth rate. Although the methanogenesis proteome sector was invariant, the metabolic capacity for methanogenesis, measured as methane production rates immediately after transfer to batch culture, correlated with growth rate suggesting translationally independent regulation that allows cells to only increase catabolic activity under growth-permissible conditions. These observations are in stark contrast to the physiology of M. maripaludis under formate (i.e., catabolic) limitation, where cells keep an invariant proteome including ribosomal content and a high methanogenesis capacity across a wide range of growth rates. Our findings reveal that M. maripaludis employs fundamentally different strategies to coordinate global physiology during anabolic phosphate and catabolic formate limitation.
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

Can AI and Genomics Predict the Next COVID Variant?

A new study shows how AI and genomics can predict future mutations of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The scientists partitioned the genetic samples into clusters, then analyzed the fitness of each cluster. According to the researchers, their algorithm can be applied to different viral phenotypes as well as any viral genomic...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Cohen
Phys.org

The principle of inkjet printing and its applications on AR/VR micro-displays

With the rapid development of artificial intelligence, image recognition and 5G communication technology, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies are developing at an alarming rate. Under the background of the COVID-19, the remote office and consumption interaction are increasing. The market once again turns its attention to AR/VR and increases its investment in technology applications.
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

Biological sensitivity to environmental context fluctuates dynamically within individuals from day to day

This longitudinal, within-subjects study examined whether adolescents' biological sensitivity to socioeconomic status (SES) for emerging social difficulties varied day to day. Diverse adolescents (N"‰="‰315; ages 11"“18; 57% female; 25% Asian, 18% Latinx, 11% Black) provided daily diaries and saliva samples for 4Â days. We measured biological sensitivity as daily fluctuations in diurnal cortisol slope, and SES as a principal component of family income and maternal education. A robust analysis of 1013 daily assessments revealed that youth from lower SES homes reported greater social difficulties only on days that they exhibited flatter diurnal cortisol slopes, and youth from higher SES homes reported fewer social difficulties on these days. SES was not associated with social difficulties on days that adolescents exhibited steeper, declining diurnal cortisol slopes. Findings support recent theory that risk and resilience are dynamic processes that change within individuals over time. For better and for worse, youth may be more biologically sensitive to their family socioeconomic environments on days that their diurnal cortisol rhythms are flattened.
HEALTH
Phys.org

Scientists propose novel algorithm to identify authenticity of crop varieties

Researchers from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences have developed a new algorithm for near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS) that is suitable for high-throughput identification of the authenticity of crop varieties. Results were published in Infrared Physics & Technology. The authenticity of crop varieties is...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Translational Research#Biomedical Engineering#Computer Engineering#The Cohen Fund#Lifesprout#Ready Robotics#Vectech
Nature.com

An analytical workflow for dynamic characterization and quantification of metal-bearing nanomaterials in biological matrices

To assess the safety of engineered nanomaterials (ENMs) and to evaluate and improve ENMs' targeting ability for medical application, it is necessary to analyze the fate of these materials in biological media. This protocol presents a workflow that allows researchers to determine, characterize and quantify metal-bearing ENMs (M-ENMs) in biological tissues and cells and quantify their dynamic behavior at trace-level concentrations. Sample preparation methods to enable analysis of M-ENMs in a single cell, a cell layer, tissue, organ and physiological media (e.g., blood, gut content, hemolymph) of different (micro)organisms, e.g., bacteria, animals and plants are presented. The samples are then evaluated using fit-for-purpose analytical techniques e.g., single-cell inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry, single-particle inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry and synchrotron X-ray absorption fine structure, providing a protocol that allows comprehensive characterization and quantification of M-ENMs in biological matrices. Unlike previous methods, the protocol uses no fluorescent dyes or radiolabels to trace M-ENMs in biota and enables analysis of most M-ENMs at cellular, tissue and organism levels. The protocols can be applied by a wide variety of users depending on the intended purpose of the application, e.g., to correlate toxicity with a specific particle form, or to understand the absorption, distribution and excretion of M-ENMs. The results facilitate an understanding of the biological fate of M-ENMs and their dynamic behavior in biota. Performing the protocol may take 7"“30 d, depending on which combination of methods is applied.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Design, fabrication and testing of 3D printed smartphone-based device for collection of intrinsic fluorescence from human cervix

Fluorescence spectroscopy has the potential to identify discriminatory signatures, crucial for early diagnosis of cervical cancer. We demonstrate here the design, fabrication and testing of a 3D printed smartphone based spectroscopic device. Polarized fluorescence and elastic scattering spectra are captured through the device using a 405 nm laser and a white LED source respectively. The device has been calibrated by comparison of spectra of standard fluorophores (Flavin adenine dinucleotide, fluorescein, rhodamine, and porphyrin) with the corresponding spectra collected from a commercial spectrometer. A few cervical tissue spectra have also been captured for proof of its applicability as a portable, standalone device for the collection of intrinsic fluorescence spectra from human cervix.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Classification of antimicrobial mechanism of action using dynamic bacterial morphology imaging

Antimicrobial resistance is a major threat to human health. Basic knowledge of antimicrobial mechanism of action (MoA) is imperative for patient care and for identification of novel antimicrobials. However, the process of antimicrobial MoA identification is relatively laborious. Here, we developed a simple, quantitative time-lapse fluorescence imaging method, Dynamic Bacterial Morphology Imaging (DBMI), to facilitate this process. It uses a membrane dye and a nucleoid dye to track the morphological changes of single Bacillus subtilis cells in response to antimicrobials for up to 60Â min. DBMI of bacterial cells facilitated assignment of the MoAs of 14 distinct, known antimicrobial compounds to the five main classes. We conclude that DBMI is a simple method, which facilitates rapid classification of the MoA of antimicrobials in functionally distinct classes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A quantum router architecture for high-fidelity entanglement flows in quantum networks

The past decade has seen tremendous progress in experimentally realizing the building blocks of quantum repeaters. Repeater architectures with multiplexed quantum memories have been proposed to increase entanglement distribution rates, but an open challenge is to maintain entanglement fidelity over long-distance links. Here, we address this with a quantum router architecture comprising many quantum memories connected in a photonic switchboard to broker entanglement flows across quantum networks. We compute the rate and fidelity of entanglement distribution under this architecture using an event-based simulator, finding that the router improves the entanglement fidelity as multiplexing depth increases without a significant drop in the entanglement distribution rate. Specifically, the router permits channel-loss-invariant fidelity, i.e. the same fidelity achievable with lossless links. Furthermore, this scheme automatically prioritizes entanglement flows across the full network without requiring global network information. The proposed architecture uses present-day photonic technology, opening a path to near-term deployable multi-node quantum networks.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
Nature.com

Linking human behaviour to brain structure: further challenges and possible solutions

You have full access to this article via your institution. In their timely article, Genon and colleagues review recent developments in MRI studies that aim to link human behaviour to brain structure (Genon, S., Eickhoff, S. B. & Kharabian, S. Linking interindividual variability in brain structure to behaviour. Nat. Rev. Neurosci. 23, 307"“318 (2022))1. Over the past decade, they argue, the field has witnessed low replicability of research findings and decreases in effect sizes. They point to the adoption of multivariate approaches as one promising path forward. We endorse their insightful suggestions and would like to draw attention to two additional points that, in our opinion, represent key challenges and possible solutions going forward.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Assigning moving features in high-speed atomic force microscopy

Researchers at Kanazawa University report in Biophysics and Physicobiology how to optimize high-speed atomic force microscopy experiments on live cell membranes, so that moving objects like molecules can be properly followed from frame to frame. In video microscopy techniques, a practical issue is how to properly assign moving features. Indeed,...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Synthesize New Carbon Material: A Two-Dimensional Monolayer Polymeric Fullerene

Synthetic carbon allotropes are intriguing due to their exceptional properties and potential applications. Scientists have devoted decades to synthesizing new types of carbon materials. However, a two-dimensional fullerene, which possesses a unique structure, has not been successfully synthesized until now. Recently, scientists developed a new interlayer bonding cleavage strategy to...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Optical fiber imaging method advances studies of Alzheimer's disease

An optical fiber as thin as a strand of hair holds promise for use in minimally invasive deep-tissue studies of patients' brains that show the effects Alzheimer's disease and other brain disorders. The research could set the stage for minimally invasive in vivo brain imaging in lab studies and monitoring neuronal activity over time in patients with neurological disorders.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Subsecond multichannel magnetic control of select neural circuits in freely moving flies

Precisely timed activation of genetically targeted cells is a powerful tool for the study of neural circuits and control of cell-based therapies. Magnetic control of cell activity, or 'magnetogenetics', using magnetic nanoparticle heating of temperature-sensitive ion channels enables remote, non-invasive activation of neurons for deep-tissue applications and freely behaving animal studies. However, the in vivo response time of thermal magnetogenetics is currently tens of seconds, which prevents precise temporal modulation of neural activity. Moreover, magnetogenetics has yet to achieve in vivo multiplexed stimulation of different groups of neurons. Here we produce subsecond behavioural responses in Drosophila melanogaster by combining magnetic nanoparticles with a rate-sensitive thermoreceptor (TRPA1-A). Furthermore, by tuning magnetic nanoparticles to respond to different magnetic field strengths and frequencies, we achieve subsecond, multichannel stimulation. These results bring magnetogenetics closer to the temporal resolution and multiplexed stimulation possible with optogenetics while maintaining the minimal invasiveness and deep-tissue stimulation possible only by magnetic control.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers develop online portal to show how biases in RNA sequences affect gene expression

A recent publication from researchers at the University of Kentucky explains the importance of identifying and understanding how differences between tissues and cells alter gene expression without changing the underlying genetic code. Introductory biology classes teach that DNA is transcribed into RNA, which is then translated into proteins. However, many...
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

A ‘Plug and Play’ Biobattery Has Been Discovered by Researchers Using Bacteria

Finding ways to supply power in remote areas has become a growing field of research as our technological needs increase as well as the Internet of Things attaches our sensors and devices more frequently. Battery Lifespan. Professor Seokheun Sean Choi has been working on biobatteries, which produce electricity through bacterial...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy