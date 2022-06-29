Quilt Regatta set at Peace Lutheran

Kenneth “Ken” L. Gill, 80, of Port Clinton, passed away Wednesday, June 22, at Otterbein Marblehead Senior Life. He was born on Aug. 29, 1941, in Fremont, to Carl R. and Virginia R. (Nickel) Gill. On Oct. 1, 1976, in Port Clinton, he married Geraldine “Gerri” Phillips, and she survives. Ken attended Clyde Schools through his Junior year. He started working for his dad who owned C.R. Gill Construction in Clyde, at age 14 doing mechanical work and helping dig basements. At age 16, he worked after school for Norm Thayer at his gas station and also continued to work for his dad. During the winter, he worked for Glenn Thayer Chevrolet Dealership, also in Clyde.
