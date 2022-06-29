ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Clinton, OH

Quilt Regatta set at Peace Lutheran

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Quilt Regatta presented by the Ohio Star Quilters’ Guild will be held Friday and Saturday,...

Oak Harbor Library has Water Fun Party, adult crafts in July

The Oak Harbor Public Library, 147 W. Main St., Oak Harbor is the place to be this summer for kids and adults. The library is open Monday-Thursday from 9:30-7 p.m.; Friday from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Kicking off programs for kids is Oceans of Possibilities, Summer...
OAK HARBOR, OH
Artists Club wraps up month-long show at TAG

For 66 years, the Port Clinton Artists’ Club (PCAC) has been creating art and educating its members in their chosen medium. Invited by the Greater Port Clinton Area Arts Council, the Club is enjoying an exhibition at The Arts Garage, 317 W. Perry St., Port Clinton, through Sunday, July 3.
PORT CLINTON, OH
Tell Tales 6-30-22

Welcome to Independence Day Weekend. It’s a three-day celebration and you can expect the traffic in our area to be horrific! I suggest that wherever you go this weekend, leave early and prepare to be patient. Let’s all be safe. Due to supply chain issues, inflation and who...
PORT CLINTON, OH
sent-trib.com

Kroger celebrates remodeled Perrysburg store grand re-opening

PERRYSBURG – Kroger is set to celebrate a newly remodeled Perrysburg store after four months of renovations and improvement. Located at 27322 Carronade Drive, the store will officially unveil its $2 million renovation on July 8. Shoppers may explore the store’s updates, register to win one of eight $100 Kroger gift cards, sample food and take advantage of specials.
PERRYSBURG, OH
Port Clinton, OH
Ohio Society
Port Clinton, OH
Voices of Freedom is traditional highlight of Fourth of July

Fireworks demand attention, but the most popular event of the Independence Day Celebration in Port Clinton begins before the sun does down. The Voices of Freedom Concer is a memorably executed collection of patriotic and religious songs at Trinity Methodist Church, 135 Adams St., Port Clinton, on Monday, July 4 at 7 p.m.
richlandsource.com

Coney Island Diner owners retire, but tradition lives on

MANSFIELD – The Coney Island Diner was empty Friday morning. The old friends sipping coffee, businessmen polishing off bacon and eggs and young families ordering an early lunch of coney dogs and French fries were nowhere to be found. The usual hustle-and-bustle of the downtown diner was missing, leaving...
MANSFIELD, OH
presspublications.com

Calendar of events Enjoy free Music Under the Stars concerts at the Toledo Zoo

Enjoy summer evenings, sitting in the historic Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre, listening to live music while surrounded by family, friends and…the entire animal kingdom. The Zoo will highlight the many musical talents found in community bands throughout our region at the Music Under the Stars concerts, which are a long-standing Toledo tradition.
TOLEDO, OH
Ida Rupp Library kicks off July with Back to Wild Animal Show

The Ida Rupp Libraries are all gearing up for summer, with a wide range of activities. Starting off the heart of the summer will be the Back to the Wild Animal Show at the Meals on Madison (M.O.M) are on Friday, July 1 at Madison and Second streets in downtown Port Clinton at 10 a.m.
PORT CLINTON, OH
Carol Dora Turner – June 21, 2022

Carol Dora Turner, 82, of Port Clinton, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, at her residence. Arrangements are pending at the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home and Crematory, Port Clinton.
PORT CLINTON, OH
The Marblehead Lighthouse 200th Anniversary Proclamation

Whereas, in 1821, the United States of America purchased three acres of land at Rocky Point on the Marblehead Peninsula to build a lighthouse to guide ships safely into the Sandusky Bay and around the coast of the peninsula; and. Whereas, stonemason, William Kelly and his crew built the lighthouse...
Dexter James Havens – June 20, 2022

Dexter James Havens, 59, of Port Clinton, passed away on Monday, June 20. Arrangements are pending at the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home and Crematory, 216 Washington Street, Port Clinton.
PORT CLINTON, OH
TiffinOhio.net

Check out these cool historic photos of Tiffin and Seneca County

Tiffin, Ohio — Since our slideshow featuring historic photos of the Seneca County Courthouse (click here to view) was so popular, we’re posting another one with more historic photos!. Photos & descriptions credit: Seneca County Museum / Historical Society. September 1, 1961 – Earlier in 1961, on May...
13abc.com

A tortoise on the loose finds her way home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - South Toledo residents know all about Quinn the tortoise. Well, She’s finally back home after she escaped from her backyard to wander the city traveling five miles. Quinn is quite the shell-ebrity, as she’s called the neighborhood surrounding Durango Drive home for 10 years.
TOLEDO, OH
Entertainment Calendar 6-30-22

Trez Gregory and Yvonne Erenfried, 7 p.m. Madison and Second Streets, P.C. Aaron Hertzfeld, 6-9 p.m. 3845 E Wine Cellar Rd, P.C. Jordan & Katie, 7-10 p.m. Lake Erie Idol, 9:30 p.m. Open Karaoke. Reel Bar. 461 Catawba Ave, Put-In-Bay Paradise Island, 2-5:30 p.m. M-80, 8:30-12 a.m. The Roundhouse Bar.
LAKESIDE MARBLEHEAD, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Sweet Experience: Toledo ice cream and candy shop delivers delicious treats

Tera Johnson’s ice cream and gourmet sweet shop is a comfortable place where families can leave their cares at the door and share quality time over a delicious treat. Tucked away at the end of an unassuming shopping center on Reynolds Road at Bancroft, across from Red Wing Shoes and a stone’s throw from Schmucker’s, Sweet Experience specializes in gourmet candies, popcorn and other confections.
TOLEDO, OH
Jerry Davenport featured at RiverFrontLive! on Friday

Jerry Davenport will be featured on the Meals on Madison Stage in downtown Port Clinton on Friday, July 1 from 5-6:30 p.m. at Madison and Second and Streets. The popular local balladeer is in his 7th decade living on Catawba Island. After stints living in Korea and then living in...
PORT CLINTON, OH
Kenneth “Ken” L. Gill – August 29, 1941 – June 22, 2022

Kenneth “Ken” L. Gill, 80, of Port Clinton, passed away Wednesday, June 22, at Otterbein Marblehead Senior Life. He was born on Aug. 29, 1941, in Fremont, to Carl R. and Virginia R. (Nickel) Gill. On Oct. 1, 1976, in Port Clinton, he married Geraldine “Gerri” Phillips, and she survives. Ken attended Clyde Schools through his Junior year. He started working for his dad who owned C.R. Gill Construction in Clyde, at age 14 doing mechanical work and helping dig basements. At age 16, he worked after school for Norm Thayer at his gas station and also continued to work for his dad. During the winter, he worked for Glenn Thayer Chevrolet Dealership, also in Clyde.
PORT CLINTON, OH

