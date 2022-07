According to authorities, a 2018 Chevy Camaro was driven by an 18-year-old high school student in Corpus Christi, Texas when it crashed, killing two people inside back on May 31. They believe the teenager was using the muscle car to street race against another vehicle, hitting upwards of 98 mph on public roads before the accident. It’s a somber reminder of how poor decisions can come with lasting consequences.

