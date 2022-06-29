Interstate 83 in York County reopens

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — According to emergency dispatch, a police investigation took place in York County on Friday evening. The incident occurred at the intersection of Chestnut and 3rd Street in the Wrightsville Borough at around 3:40 p.m. Police are asking residents to stay away from the area until the...
YORK SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed the northbound lanes of U.S. Route 15 in Adams County during the early afternoon of Friday, July 1. According to 511PA, Route 15 was closed northbound at Route 94, which is the York Springs interchange. Traffic could get back on Route 15 north at Latimore Valley Road.
STRASBURG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — According to emergency dispatch, fire crews were dispatched for a large, working barn fire in Lancaster County. The fire incident occurred at the intersection of Eisenberger and Weaver Roads in Strasburg Township just before 4 p.m. No injuries were reported in the incident. No word...
A fourth person has died after a crash last week in Adams County. Vincent Martin, 32, of Florida, died Thursday at a hospital, according to the York County coroner's office. Pennsylvania State Police said Martin was a passenger in a vehicle that went off Pine Run Road in Hamilton Township on June 22 and hit a tree.
Franklin County, PA — A Chambersburg apartment building at 750 Bassett Drive sustained structural damage as the result of a crash on Friday morning. Police say the driver was attempting to park when the car hit the building. The driver and an occupant of the apartment building both sustained minor injuries.
(WHTM) — A multi-vehicle crash has shut down part of Pa. Route 283 near the Lancaster and Dauphin County border. According to 511Pa, the multi-vehicle crash on Pa. 283 westbound between Exit: PA 743 – Elizabethtown and Exit: PA 230/PA 341 -Toll House Road is cleared and all lanes are reopen as of 7:51 p.m. on June 30. There may be residual delays.
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A bridge that was built in 1925 has reopened in Cumberland County. The Stonewall Bridge in Southampton Township crosses Middle Spring Creek and carries more than 760 vehicles per day. Construction on the 38-foot one-lane concrete bridge began in March of this year. It was replaced with a two-lane concrete bridge.
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 14-year-old driver crashed into an unoccupied garage in Lancaster County, according to police. It happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Hopeland Road in Clay Township. Police said the boy's mother had allowed him to operate the vehicle, and she was...
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A two-vehicle accident seriously injured a motorcyclist during the morning hours of Friday, July 1 in Lancaster County. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD), officers responded to a report of a motorcycle and truck/trailer accident that happened at the intersection of Mount Airy Road and Forrest Hill Road.
FAIRVIEW TWP., YORK CO., Pa. (WHTM) — He says it would be like flushing money down the toilet, if only the house even had a toilet. Mike Shreffler doesn’t know what’s most shocking: a $1,287 sewer bill after two years of bills that never topped $12 — or the fact that he got the four-figure bill for a house that has no plumbing.
HERSHEY, Pa. — A truck crashed into a home in Dauphin County on Thursday. It happened along the 1400 block of E. Derry Road in Hershey, Dauphin County. Fire crews confirmed the vehicle, a tractor-trailer cab, struck the front of the home. Ida Wilkinson, owner of the residence was...
HARRISBURG, Pa. — According to emergency dispatch, fire crews were dispatched for a residential fire in Harrisburg. The fire was in a series of rowhomes along the 1200 block of Kittatinny Street on Friday evening. According to a spokesperson for Harrisburg city, four homes were affected in the fire.
LITITZ, Pa. — Fourth of July festivities are underway in downtown Lititz, Lancaster County, on Friday night. News 8's Jeremy Jenkins was at the event with the details. You can watch his full story above.
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A crash temporarily shut down a stretch of Route 15 in Adams County on Friday. The northbound lanes of 15 were closed between Exit: PA 94 York Springs and Lattimore Valley Road/Mountain Road. The crash has been cleared and the road is now open. Remember,...
A new Stonewall Bridge over Middle Spring Creek in Southampton Twp., Cumberland County, has opened to traffic. County officials said construction began in March to replace the bridge. The original one-lane structure was built in 1925. It is used by more than 760 vehicles a day, the county said. The...
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — State Police say a person is dead after a crash Thursday afternoon in Adams County. Officials say 73-year-old Vasanthakumari Chockkaungam was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash off the on-ramp to US Route 15 northbound from Carlisle Pike in Huntington Township. According to...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is facing questions about whether its work on a narrow, twisty state road caused a fatal motorcycle wreck. Video above: Trucks keep hitting same bridge, but fix may be difficult. Leslie Gingrich was riding her Harley in Schuylkill County on...
HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was killed in an accident near Rt. 15 in Huntingdon Township on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. PennDOT says a multi-vehicle crash occurred on PA 94 at approximately 1:50 p.m. that effected traffic in both directions at the exit for US 15 north, creating a ramp closure. The accident has cleaned up since and all lanes are now open.
YORK, Pa. — The City of York on Friday announced that residential parking permits are now available for those who live on designated blocks and streets around the York State Fairgrounds during the York Fair. This year's edition of the Fair will run from July 22 to July 31.
