Theater & Dance

Leaky city pool is closed for the summer

 3 days ago

The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

BBC

Bruce's Beach returned to family nearly a century after seizure

A prime beachfront resort seized from its black owners nearly 100 years ago has been returned to their descendants by officials in Los Angeles. Bruce's Beach was purchased in 1912 to create a beach resort for black people at a time of racial segregation in southern California. Located in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Manhattan Beach Is Returned To The Black Family That Bought It In 1912

Bruce Beach is located on the ancestral land of the Gabrielino Tongva people — between 26th and 27th Street along the coastlines of Southern California. In 1912, Willa and Charles Bruce purchased two plots of land for $1,225. The African American couple built a beach lodge on the beach’s shoreline. The resort was the first Black-Owned West Coast oceanfront property. Bruce Beach quickly became a popular destination for Black Americans seeking to vacation in peace. The harassment eventually came, as Ku Klux Klan and local real estate agencies plotted racially motivated hate crimes on the Bruces and beach goers. Bruce Beach resort stayed open despite harassment from locals. That was the case until 1924 when the state of California seized the land under eminent domain — on the ground that the area was to be developed as a public park. The property remained undeveloped for decades thereafter. On Tuesday, June 25th, LA county returned now known as Manhattan Beach to direct descendants of Willia and Charles Bruce.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
BBC

Drought-stricken US warned of looming 'dead pool'

A once-in-a-lifetime drought in the western part of the US is turning up dead bodies - but that's the least of people's worries. Sitting on the Arizona-Nevada border near Las Vegas, Lake Mead - formed by the creation of the Hoover Dam on the Colorado River - is the largest reservoir in the United States and provides water to 25 million people across three states and Mexico. Here, the stunning scale of a drought in the American west has been laid plain for all to see.
LOS ANGELES, CA
California company to shut off public access to forestland due to wildfire concerns

California’s largest lumber company is closing public access to its vast holdings of forestland in the state, citing wildfire concerns. Sierra Pacific Industries last week said concerns over extreme drought conditions and increasing wildfire risks are prompting the company to close its forests to public access starting July 1. The closures could last through fall 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Drake Sells Massive Mansion in California for $12 Million – Photos

Drake has sold the massive Hidden Hills, Calif. mansion he's rapped about on several songs, getting $12 million for the swank abode. Drake sold his digs in the 91302 area code on June 24, according to real estate lister Redfin. Nicknamed on real estate sites as The Yolo Estate, the jaw-dropping resort-style home sits on three acres of property and features 12,500 square-feet of living space. The master suite is 2,000 square-feet by itself.
HIDDEN HILLS, CA
Robb Report

‘Hot Properties’ Star Andrew White Is Selling His Turn-Key San Diego Mansion for $15 Million

Click here to read the full article. This newly listed San Diego estate is the ultimate two-for-one. Located in the coastal city of Carlsbad, the modern Art Deco-style manse sits on just shy of 2 acres and comprises two separate wings that are practically homes in and of themselves. The California compound, dubbed Le Grand Blanc, was bought for $3.8 million over a year ago by former host of Hot Properties: San Diego Andrew White. The noted builder and developer, who helms Method Development, poured millions into the project in order to create a luxe turn-key property. Spanning 11,000 square feet, Le...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS LA

Study: Groups of juvenile white sharks congregating near busy SoCal beaches to avoid predators

Surfers and swimmers beware – a new study from Cal State Long Beach and University of Minnesota researchers has found that juvenile white sharks are hanging out in the waters close to the Southern California shore when beaches are at their busiest.The study, published recently in the journal PLOS One, found that juvenile white sharks are aggregating closer to shore to avoid predators like adult white sharks and orcas. These sharks are typically five to six feet long and are most active during the morning and evening hours in deeper and colder water, when they hunt most often for prey.But...
LONG BEACH, CA

