Wedding photographers are used to all sorts of unreasonable demands from their clients, but this recent Facebook debacle reaches new heights of absurdity. Florida-based photography company Clarence Simpson Photography recently got a taste of the surreal when a client posted a long, detailed review of their engagement and wedding shoots on an Orlando Facebook group. In the post, the client said they had cancelled a scheduled wedding shoot because of what they viewed as an excessive “amount of distortion in the background” of the images from their engagement photos.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO