Birmingham BOE lawyers want Courtlin Arrington wrongful death lawsuit dismissed

By WVTM 13 Digital
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Lawyers for the Birmingham Board of Education are asking a Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge to dismiss the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Courtlin Arrington, the 17-year-old who was shot and killed in a classroom at Huffman High School in 2018. Learn more in the...

Comments / 16

Ophelia Woodley
2d ago

I don't because if the BOE did what they was supposed to do to protect the students, the gun would have never been on the inside of the school, are they crazy a young lady's life was taken inside of their school

Reply(3)
4
ABC 33/40 News

Your Week in Review for June 26, 2022

Teen shot, killed after argument with suspect in Birmingham. The Birmingham Police Department has started a homicide investigation following an incident Saturday night in Birmingham. The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Jaylan Bloxom of Birmingham. Read more here. "It's anti-American": Abortion protests continue in Birmingham following end of Roe...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Chilton Co. Superintendent claims immunity from repayment lawsuit

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Chilton County Superintendent Jason Griffin is claiming immunity in a lawsuit filed against him by two system employees. The lawsuit claims that Griffin illegally demanded that a lunchroom worker and teacher pay thousands of dollars to correct years-long payroll errors. Now, lawyers for Griffin have filed a motion to dismiss […]
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
#Boe#Shooting#Birmingham#Lawyers#Violent Crime#Wvtm#French
Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond talks vision for the department

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Anew chief is leading the Birmingham Police after serving 24 years with the department. See the full story in the video above. Chief Scott Thurmond said he's focused on fighting violent crime, community engagement and officer wellness. "We want the community to get to know us....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police revamping recruiting efforts amid low numbers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police recruitment numbers have been down for years. Chief Scott Thurmond stresses that this problem isn’t just BPD’s. He says law enforcement agencies all across the metro and nation are facing this challenge. To counter the problem, the chief is working to revamp his department’s recruiting efforts.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
altoday.com

Jim Zeigler: Shooter of two Bibb County deputies was not supposed to be out of prison

A 26-year-old who is accused of shooting two Bibb County Deputies Wednesday was not supposed to be out of prison, according to State Auditor Jim Zeigler. Austin Patrick Hall is the object of a manhunt after a shooting in the Brierfield, Alabama area of Bibb County near Montevallo. The two wounded deputies were transported to UAB hospital in Birmingham where both were admitted and one is in critical condition.
BIBB COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Deputy’s passing, teacher retirement, Miss Alabama, USFL: Down in Alabama.

Born on this day, nine-time gold medalist (and lesser-known singer of the national anthem) Carl Lewis was born on July 1, 1961. He’s from Birmingham, Alabama. And since tomorrow is the weekend I’ll go ahead and mention that born on tomorrow’s date, July 2, 1937, was Polly Holliday of “Kiss my grits, Mel!” fame. She’s from Jasper and spent some early years in Childersburg and Sylacauga.
ALABAMA STATE
Tuscaloosa Thread

Apparent Northport Teen Threatened Racial Violence in Video That Sparked Panic Thursday

A young person who claimed to be from Northport, Alabama threatened racial violence in a video that sparked panic in Tuscaloosa County Thursday. The Tuscaloosa County School System alerted parents and community members to the video Thursday afternoon, saying that they and the county sheriff's office had become aware of a video in which a person threatened violence at a school, then said something indicating they may live in the area.
NORTHPORT, AL
wvtm13.com

Organizers dispute sheriff's World Games resources claim

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Organizers are disputing the Jefferson County Sheriff's claims that some law enforcement agencies are pulling resources from the World Games. Check out what the Secret Service and the World Games CEO have to say about security staffing for the event.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported July 1, 2022

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported July 1, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police Department Incidents June 24 theft of property – 4th; Dollar General; Hwy 278W; general merchandise; $11 June 27 theft of property – 4th; person; Main Ave. NE; miscellaneous; $30counterfeit $100; State of Alabama; Cherokee Ave. SW June 28 theft of property – 4th; person; Airpods; $185theft of property – 4th; joysticks and D20’s; 4th St. SW; cards; $135 June 30 theft of property – 1st degree; Home 2 Suites; Hwy 157; lumber; $8,000 Arrests June 30 Checkon, William E; 79 public intoxicationresisting arrest Holcomb, Harley S; 23 theft of property – 4th degree Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN, AL

Comments / 0

