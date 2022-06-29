Birmingham BOE lawyers want Courtlin Arrington wrongful death lawsuit dismissed

A 26-year-old who is accused of shooting two Bibb County Deputies Wednesday was not supposed to be out of prison, according to State Auditor Jim Zeigler. Austin Patrick Hall is the object of a manhunt after a shooting in the Brierfield, Alabama area of Bibb County near Montevallo. The two wounded deputies were transported to UAB hospital in Birmingham where both were admitted and one is in critical condition.

BIBB COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO