PORT EDWARDS, WI (OnFocus) – On June 29 at 8:02pm, the Wood County Dispatch Center received a call of a crash at the intersection of Hwy 173 and Hwy GG. The initial investigation indicates a Sport Utility vehicle failed to yield the right away from Hwy GG while crossing Hwy 173. This action caused the SUV to crash into a Straight Truck traveling northbound on Hwy 173.

PORT EDWARDS, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO