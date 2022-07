Moose has become one of the top stars in Impact Wrestling as he won the Impact World Champion and the TNA World Championship. Considering his NFL background, Moose (whose real name is Quinn Ojinnaka) has done something only one only pro wrestler has done in history. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Moose talked about himself and WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg being the only two former NFL players to become world champions in pro wrestling.

