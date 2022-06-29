ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsville, WI

Obituary for Frank "Butch" Sojka

By News Desk
 3 days ago

Frank "Butch" R. Sojka, 66, Pittsville, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Crossroads Church in Pittsville where visitation will be from 11:00 am until service time. Pastor David Bratlie will officiate.

Chucks fall to Dock Spiders

FOND DU LAC, WI – The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (14-12) scored early and often in a decisive 14-4 win over the Wausau Woodchucks (12-14) at Herr-Baker Field Sunday afternoon. With this series sweep, the Dock Spiders now lead the season series 4-2. These teams will not meet again until July 23.
Rafters Rally Falls One Run Short in 5-4 Loss to Green Bay

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. – If there is one thing about this Rafters team that cannot be overlooked is the fight in this club. They fought all the way down to the wire tonight against the Green Bay Rockers, but came up just one run short, 5-4. The scoring started early tonight for the Rockers, as Trisitn Garcia in the second at-bat of the game lined an RBI double down the left field line to give Green Bay a 1-0 lead. The Rafters were held scoreless in the bottom of the first, just as they would be through the first five innings. Rafters starter Nick Torres gave up another Rocker run in the top of the second via a solo homer off of the bat from Griffin Selby to push the score to 2-0. Mikey Kluska added to the Rockers lead in the top of the third with an RBI single to take a 3-0 lead. Torres' night ended after the third, as he gave up three runs on five Rocker hits, three walks, and five strikeouts.
Wausau West's Lexie White Named WVC Girls Basketball POY

*=denotes unanimous selection. NOTES: Megan Clary was a first team selection last year. Lexie White, Kiara Hammond, Emma Jossie and Zoe Fink were second team selections last year. Kenzie Deaton, Danielle Minsaas, Chelsea King and Tahlia Moe, were honorable mention selections last year.
Pittsville, WI
Marshfield, WI
Straight Truck vs SUV Crash in Port Edwards

PORT EDWARDS, WI (OnFocus) – On June 29 at 8:02pm, the Wood County Dispatch Center received a call of a crash at the intersection of Hwy 173 and Hwy GG. The initial investigation indicates a Sport Utility vehicle failed to yield the right away from Hwy GG while crossing Hwy 173. This action caused the SUV to crash into a Straight Truck traveling northbound on Hwy 173.
Rainy Night Ends in 3-2 Loss for Chucks

A high-hitting yet low-scoring rainy night ends in a 3-2 loss for the Wausau Woodchucks (13-14) after a long battle at home against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (13-12). Chucks pitcher Dante Chirico (Northwest Florida State) started the team off strong, giving up only one hit to the Dock Spiders and striking out five batters in the first two innings. The Woodchucks bats got off to a slow start, with a single from Mark Shallenberger (Evansville) being the only hit of the first two innings.
