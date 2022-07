Stewart and Carl Ramsey put in long hours to maintain a family farm that dates to the Civil War. They also love giving people ‘a taste of what comes from the soil.’. Since 1860, the Ramseys have been farming along Ramsey Road in North Wilmington, and over six generations, the farmland and its products have evolved a lot. “Adapt or die,” explains Stewart Ramsey, who now runs Ramsey’s Farm with his son, Carl.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO