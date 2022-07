BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A bizarre occurrence as hurricane season rolls into July. An area of low pressure of the Georgia and South Carolina coast was given a low, 20% chance for development by the National Hurricane Center Friday afternoon. By pre-sunrise Saturday, the system had strengthened quick enough to be classified as a tropical storm. To add to the strange, the upgrade occurred while the center of this system was located inland over South Carolina.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 HOURS AGO