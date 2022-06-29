ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Detroit Health Department and 28 of the largest city health departments in the U.S. recommit to providing abortion and other reproductive health care

 3 days ago

BCHC statement on Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

June 2022

Abortion is a vital health care service that has been legal and safe in the United States for nearly 50 years. Access to legal, safe abortion—and comprehensive sexual and reproductive health more broadly—are critical to protecting and supporting the public’s health.

The Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade ends this basic right of safe access to appropriate health care for too many women and families in this country. Many of our cities will be safe havens for those seeking access to a safe abortion, and where it is legal, and where we can help, we stand at the ready to do so.

We will continue to fight to prevent more population-wide devastation, trauma, and disability whether it be at the hands of a gun, a disease, or discriminatory laws at any level of government.

In light of the Dobbs ruling, and as health leaders from 29 of the largest cities in the country, we recommit to working tirelessly to ensure that reproductive health care, including the right to safe and legal abortions, continue to be a cornerstone of our public health practice. Importantly, we will also combat all attempted criminalization of medical professionals who provide these services. And, we will use our collective resources to combat misinformation, center science in the narrative, and share accurate and trusted materials about sexual and reproductive health with those who need it.

To work in public health is to dedicate your life to preventing disease and death, and working to minimize disparities in health outcomes. Our field works each day to save and improve lives, to protect communities from deadly diseases now and in the future, and to build an evidence base that decision-makers can rely on to execute policies and programs that enhance health and well-being. Evidence shows that access to reproductive health services, including abortion, improves health outcomes and supports economic mobility and success. For example, according to an article in the American Journal of Preventative Medicine, women – in particular, black women – living in states with more restrictive reproductive rights policies have poorer birth outcomes, including higher rates of low-birthweight babies. And as demonstrated through the Turnaway Study , being denied an abortion results in poor financial, health, and family outcomes for the woman. Public health practitioners and health care providers have spent more than two years working to protect the public from a pandemic that decimated entire families, communities, and our workforce. We will continue to fight to prevent more population-wide devastation, trauma, and disability whether it be at the hands of a gun, a disease, or discriminatory laws at any level of government.

Alameda County Public Health Department

Austin Public Health

Baltimore City Health Department

Boston Public Health Commission

Chicago Department of Public Health

City of El Paso Health Department

City of Milwaukee Health Department

Cleveland Department of Public Health

Columbus Public Health

Dallas County Health and Human Services

DC Department of Health

Denver Department of Public Health & Environment

Detroit Health Department

Houston Health Department

Kansas City Health Department

Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

Mecklenburg County Health Department

Minneapolis Health Department

Multnomah County Health Department

New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene

Philadelphia Department of Public Health

Public Health – Seattle & King County

Public Health Services, County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency

San Antonio Metropolitan Health District

San Francisco Department of Public Health

Santa Clara County Public Health Department

Shelby County Health Department

Southern Nevada Health District

