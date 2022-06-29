ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Here’s why your July Fourth cookout will likely be more expensive than last year

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mhKTn_0gPnf5Sq00

(NEXSTAR) – It’s no secret that inflation has been pushing the price of nearly everything up. Unfortunately, those prices likely won’t be cooling off for your July Fourth cookout.

In a recent report, the American Farm Bureau Federation found the average July Fourth cookout (serving 10 people) will cost $69.68, up 17% – or about $10 – compared to last summer . The usual culprits – supply chain disruptions, inflation, and war in Ukraine – are to blame, according to AFBF.

“Despite higher food prices, the supply chain disruptions and inflation have made farm supplies more expensive; like consumers, farmers are price-takers not price-makers,” AFBF Chief Economist Roger Cryan said in a Monday news release . “Bottom line, in many cases the higher prices farmers are being paid aren’t covering the increase in their farm expenses. The cost of fuel is up and fertilizer prices have tripled.”

LIST: Most dangerous fireworks in the US

While reviewing the prices of 12 common cookout dishes, AFBF found the cost of ground beef has risen the most since last year. A 2-pound pack of ground beef now costs just over $11, up 36% from $8.20 in 2021.

Other popular cookout meats like chicken breasts and pork chops, and staples like potato salad, hamburger buns, and cookies, have also increased in price since the summer of 2021.

Not every item is on the rise, though. According to AFBF, the prices for strawberries, sliced cheese, and potato chips have dropped year-over-year. That’s especially true for the berries – two pints of strawberries cost $4.44 this summer, down from $5.30.

Here’s a look at the year-over-year price differences for each item reviewed by AFBF:

Item 2022 2021
Ground beef (2-pounds) $11.12 $8.20
Boneless, skinless chicken breasts (2-pounds) $8.99 $6.74
Pork & beans (32 ounces) $2.53 $1.90
Center cut pork chops (3 pounds) $15.26 $11.63
Fresh-squeezed lemonade (2.5 quarts) $4.43 $3.65
Homemade potato salad (2.5 pounds) $3.27 $2.75
Hamburger buns (8-pack) $1.93 $1.66
Vanilla ice cream (half-gallon) $5.16 $4.69
Chocolate chip cookies (13-ounce bag) $4.31 $4.02
Strawberries (2 pints) $4.44 $5.30
Sliced cheese (1 pound) $3.53 $4.05
Potato chips (16 ounces) $4.71 $4.93
The average price of 12 common July Fourth cookout items in 2021 and 2022, courtesy the American Farm Bureau Federation.

The AFBF compiled data with the help of 176 volunteer shoppers across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Grocery store shelves aren’t the only places with high prices. The national average for a regular gallon of gas is almost $5, nearly $2 higher than it was around the same time last year, AAA reports . Gas prices have been falling for the past two weeks, according to AAA , but it’s unclear just how low the prices will go.

AAA predicts roughly 42 million Americans to hit the roads for July Fourth, up from 41.8 million last year .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#July Fourth#Food Prices#Chocolate Chip Cookies#Cookout#Food Drink#Afbf
The Center Square

Price of Independence Day cookout substantially more than last year

(The Center Square) – If you plan on holding a July 4 cookout this weekend, expect to pay a lot more than what you paid for last year’s meal. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation marketbasket survey, the overall cost for the Independence Day cookout is up 17%, or about $10 from last year. Ongoing supply chain disruptions, inflation tied in part to increased government spending, and the war in Ukraine are being blamed for the price hikes.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
8 News Now

19 new state laws go into effect July 1

No cost legal services for immigrants, expanded Medicaid coverage for pregnancies that come under certain income levels and revised rules for short-term rentals for Clark County are among the 19 new laws that go into effect Friday (July 1).
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy