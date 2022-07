NAPOLEON — Behind the pitching of Keaton Hartsock Wauseon was able to limit the Napoleon offense; however, the Wildcats were finally able to break through with their backs against the wall in the top of the seventh inning, scoring two runs for the lead and eventually winning 4-3 in a consolation semifinal as part of the ACME District 2 North sectional on Wednesday.

NAPOLEON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO