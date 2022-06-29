Why Was Kourtney Kardashian’s Husband Travis Barker Hospitalized? See Health Updates and More

Travis Barker was abruptly rushed to the hospital with wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side, and fans want to know what happened to him and why he was suddenly hospitalized.

On Tuesday, June 28, photos published by TMZ surfaced of the Blink-182 drummer, 46, lying on a gurney as the Kardashians star, 43, stood near him. They first visited West Hills Hospital earlier that morning, which is near their Calabasas, California, home. He was then transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles because he needed additional care.

“God save me,” the rocker wrote in a cryptic statement via Twitter that day. Later on, his daughter, Alabama Barker , wrote a message via her Instagram Stories, pleading fans to “ Please send your prayers .” She also posted a since-deleted photo via TikTok of her holding her father’s hand in a hospital bed. Travis shares Alabama, 16, son Landon Barker and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler .

Despite the unexpected emergency, Landon, 18, performed in New York City alongside Travis’ friend Machine Gun Kelly to play their recent collaboration, “Die in California,” at Madison Square Garden.

While no one in the Barker-Kardashian family has publicly revealed what happened to Travis, Kourtney’s wellness site, Poosh.com , revealed that she had contracted COVID-19 a second time five days prior.

“Kourt got COVID for the second time last week, and thankfully she’s since made a full recovery,” the post titled, “The Most Helpful Things Kourt Has Learned Since Having COVID Again,” read, which was published on June 23.

The following week, Kourtney and Travis did not appear in any social media photos during Khloé Kardashian ’s 38th birthday celebration on Monday, June 27.

Upon hearing the news of Travis’ hospitalization, a few of his pals took to social media to express their support and well wishes for the “All the Small Things” musician.

“Travis I love u and im prayin for u,” rapper Kid Cudi tweeted.

The “First Date” drummer and the Poosh founder had just tied the knot in a scenic wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy, on May 22, with their friends and family in attendance.

“Happily ever after,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and her husband captioned an Instagram post that day, featuring photos of them kissing at the altar.

After saying, “I do,” the newlyweds enjoyed an extended honeymoon in the Italian countryside before coming back home.

