Vote in this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll

Our Pac-12 college wires family lost a member on Thursday with the announcement that USC (along with UCLA) will be moving to the Big Ten in 2024. Trojans Wire has been doing a tremendous job covering the development, and we recently asked managing editor Matt Zemek point-blank, are you a fan of the news? Here’s what he told us: Not at all. Why? Because this very likely blows up the Rose Bowl and the bowl system. It removes a remaining swath of college football traditions which are important to me and other fans of the sport who are over 40 years old and who...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO