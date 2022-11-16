EastEnders exits and arrivals — all the major cast changes for 2022

With the usual outrageous drama kicking off in Albert Square, it's no surprise to EastEnders fans how shocking the latest stories can be when they hit the headlines.

However, it's never easy when we have to say goodbye to some of our favourite EastEnders characters — and 2022 has been a year full of emotional, dramatic and unexpected farewells.

In June 2022, EastEnders sent shockwaves through its fanbase when it was announced that five major characters were being axed as part of a big soap shake-up.

However, as we prepare to say a heartbreaking goodbye to more characters, we will also be welcoming back some familiar faces over the years...

Who is leaving EastEnders in 2022?

It was confirmed that characters Stuart Highway ( Ricky Champ ), Dana Monroe (Barbara Smith), Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson) and Jada Lennox (Kelsey Calladine-Smith) would be written out of the soap, who have all since left the soap.

The cast axing was part of new executive producer Chris Clenshaw’s plan to restructure the show with a number of dramatic twists over the summer.

EastEnders star Danielle Harold , who plays fan-favourite Lola Pearce is also leaving the soap after her devastating brain tumour storyline was confirmed , which will see the young mum eventually lose her life to the disease.

Another one to add to the list is Danny Dyer , who confirmed that he'd decided to leave the show after playing Mick Carter for nine years. He promised that his exit would be 'huge' and 'epic ' and that it could see him killed off.

Here is our roundup of each Walford resident saying farewell to the Square...

Stuart Highway

Ricky Champ as Stuart Highway. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Stuart Highway had a turbulent time on the Square and was at the forefront of some major storylines.

Last year, Stuart received the devastating news that he had breast cancer and was hiding the diagnosis from his wife, Rainie (Tanya Franks).

He eventually told her the heartbreaking news, but refused to have treatment as he was terrified that his pain killer addiction would return.

Stuart then went through chemo and had been suffering with postnatal depression after the birth of his son Roland .

Stuart's mental health battle saw him reach breaking point and give Roland back to his biological mother Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris), which left Rainie devastated and caused her to leave the Square.

She later returned to help Stuart after he locked everyone in a GP surgery , demanding to see a doctor, believing that he had been misdiagnosed with postnatal depression.

The couple finally got their happy ending and they left to start a new life together away from the Square with their baby Roland.

Dana Monroe

Barbara Smith as Dana Monroe. (Image credit: BBC / Jack Barnes)

Dana Monroe first entered the Square in 2021 and had been in a relationship with Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) until they split up after her brother, Aaron (Charlie Wernham) was sent to prison for planting a bomb at the Argee Bhajee.

Last year, Dana deferred her place at university to stay in Walford and look after her dad Harvey (Ross Boatman) who was struggling at the time. In 2022, Dana went on to new things and left Walford to study nursing in Glasgow.

Talking to Digital Spy on the red carpet of The British Soap Awards , Barbara's co-star Ross was asked how he felt about his on-screen daughter leaving and teased that her exit could see her return at some point in the future.

"Sad. She's not necessarily going forever. Her character is going off to university. I feel sad to see her go. I think she's a great addition to the show, but obviously, the people up top have got their reasons.

"I'm sure eventually she'll come back to the fold, hopefully,” he said.

Peter Beale

Dayle Hudson as Peter Beale. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Peter Beale made his comeback to the Square in 2020 and proved to be quite a successful businessman as he juggled his dad, Ian Beale 's ( Adam Woodyatt ) many businesses.

Peter's exit was set in motion after he was attacked by his uncle Ben Mitchell ( Max Bowden ), who had mistaken Peter for someone else.

He discovered that Ben was the assailant and demanded that his grandmother Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) reported Ben to the police.

At the time, Peter didn't know that Kathy had been supporting Ben after he was raped by Albert bar manager Lewis Butler (Aidan O'Callaghan), so refused to do what Peter asked and even threatened to disown him if Peter went to the police himself.

After Peter reported Ben to the police, Kathy lied in her statement to cover Ben's tracks and got him off the hook.

Peter couldn't cope with his family's betrayal and left the Square, draining the business bank accounts after his exit.

Jada Lennox

Kelsey Calladine-Smith as Jada Lennox. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Jada Lennox made her explosive entrance to Walford in 2021 and dropped the bombshell to Sharon Watts ( Letitia Dean ) that Dennis Rickman Jr. aka 'Denny' (Bleu Landau) was the father of her baby daughter Alyssa.

After discovering that Alyssa was her granddaughter, Jada and Alyssa moved in with Sharon.

Jada left Walford after being caught up in one of Janine Butcher's ( Charlie Brookes ) schemes, who blackmailed Jada into planting vodka bottles around Sharon's home so that Linda Carter ( Kellie Bright ) could lose custody of her baby daughter, Annie — making everyone believe that her alcohol addiction had come back.

Unable to cope with the guilt, Jada confessed everything to Sharon but was manipulated by Janine to not tell the police. Sharon's brother Zack Hudson (James Farrar) tried to stop Jada from leaving, but she got on the bus to her aunt's and left, taking Alyssa with her.

Lola Pearce

Danielle Harold as Lola Pearce. (Image credit: BBC / Kieron McCarron)

After it was revealed that Lola Pearce would be axed from the soap, rumours began circulating that Lola will tragically die from a brain tumour.

EastEnders has since confirmed Lola's devastating brain tumour storyline and she was officially diagnosed with cancer in recent scenes.

Now, it's become a heartbreaking reality that Lola will eventually lose her battle with the disease and leave behind her young daughter, Lexi (Isabella Brown).

She also rekindled her romance with boyfriend Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) who has been taking care of her as her final moments edge closer.

On taking on the storyline, Danielle said: “It means so much to be trusted with a storyline like this — one that’s close to many people’s hearts. Sadly many of our viewers will be able to relate to Lola’s story and it’s been heart-breaking to speak to the families affected by brain tumours and hear their stories.

"They’ve been so amazing in sharing their experiences with me, and I’m so lucky to have them. I wouldn’t be able to do this storyline without their support.”

Mick Carter

Danny Dyer as Mick Carter. (Image credit: BBC)

Mick Carter first stepped onto the Square on Christmas Day in 2013 as the head of the Carter clan and later became the notorious landlord of The Queen Vic.

He has become one of the much-loved characters of EastEnders and a staple addition to the soap for the last nine years.

Appearing on BBC Radio 2’s Breakfast Show back in March, Danny said to host Zoe Ball: “We’ve just been pitched my leaving storyline. It’s going to be epic. It’s huge.”

Mick has made a huge impact on the Square and it only seems right that he gets a dramatic send-off, telling The Sun : “There’s been a discussion about what we’re gonna do. I might be killed off, I might not. I just want to go out in a huge, epic way. I don’t want to be in the back of a cab.

“I don’t want a heart attack because of high cholesterol. I want to go out and I want to get people talking about it. So, yeah, it’s gonna be huge.”

Could Mick meet his grisly demise at the hands of Janine? (Image credit: BBC)

Currently, Mick is engaged to villain Janine and they're looking forward to welcoming a new baby in 2023, all while his one true love Linda is sadly watching the pair make future plans.

However, Mick is oblivious to the evil lengths Janine went to in order to keep him for herself, including framing Linda for a car crash and trying to get her to lose custody of Annie and Ollie.

Earlier this year, Linda was involved in a serious car accident that left her needing surgery. Currently, everyone thinks that Linda crashed the car while drunk, but it was actually Janine who caused the crash and moved Linda's seemingly lifeless body into the driver's seat to make it look like it was her fault, all while baby Annie was in the backseat.

Rumours have since been circulating that Mick is set for a dramatic Christmas exit as part of the explosive storylines over the festive period with location pap shots obtained by The Sun showing Mick, Linda and Janine involved in a death-defying stunt that sees a car crashing off a cliff and Mick also jumping off the edge. Could this be how Mick meets his terrifying end?

The shots eerily reflect when Janine famously pushed her husband Barry Evans (Shaun Williamson) off a cliff, so could she mirror this action by possibly pushing Mick off a cliff? Could he want to reunite with Linda and Janine bumps him off in revenge?

Frankie Lewis

Rose Ayling-Ellis as Frankie Lewis. (Image credit: BBC)

Frankie Lewis ( Rose Ayling-Ellis ), who is the daughter of Mick Carter, was the first deaf character to be introduced to the soap and was involved in a number of huge storylines over the years, with her final one being sexually harassed after a night out.

Frankie left the Square after two years when she took a job offer in Scotland. In an emotional touch, her final goodbye saw her tell Mick that she had officially changed her surname to Carter.

EastEnders Executive Producer, Chris Clenshaw said of Rose's departure: "I have only had the pleasure to work with Rose for a short time but she has always been an incredible asset to EastEnders ; not just as a phenomenal actor, but as an amazing company member too.

"As part of the Carter family, Rose has shone in important narratives such as discovering she’s Mick Carter’s daughter as a result of child abuse; and she will soon tackle the important issue highlighting women’s safety on the streets.

"We at EastEnders are incredibly proud of everything Rose has achieved — she’s a real trailblazer, and we wish her every success."

Janine Butcher

Charlie Brooks as Janine Butcher. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Although details regarding her soap exit hasn't been confirmed, Janine is set to leave the Square just 18 months since her explosive comeback.

Charlie revealed that she would be exiting EastEnders on her Instagram account, posting a video of her posing in the sunshine with the caption: "The news is out that I’ll be leaving eastenders. It has been an incredible 18months. I have LOVED stepping back into ‘Janine’s’ shoes.. so naughty but so much fun.

"The cast and crew are incredible, I will miss them a lot. I’ve had the BEST 18 months.. thank you @bbceastenders for having me. Exciting things on the horizon and I can’t wait to share them with you….💃 Let’s play"

Janine is currently on cloud nine as she excitedly awaits the arrival of her baby and her wedding to Mick. But fans have a suspicion that Janine is lying about being pregnant after she was seen pretending to be sick in the bathroom.

Also, with Janine's lies about her involvement in Linda's car crash set to be exposed, it could pave her way to an ultimate Christmas showdown with the Carter family. Could this lead to her saying farewell to the Square once and for all?

If the paparazzi shots are anything to go by, she's set to go out with a bang (in usual Janine fashion).

Kheerat Panesar

Jaz Deol as Kheerat Panesar. (Image credit: BBC)

Big fan-favourite Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) made his shock exit from the Square after taking the blame for Ranveer Gulati's (Anil Goutam) murder to save his mum, Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) from going to prison.

After the Panesars tried to pull out all the stops to prevent Suki from going to prison, Kheerat decided to make the ultimate sacrifice and take the fall for the crime.

However, the Panesar family have no idea that it was actually Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) who killed Ranveer and has made Suki believe that she has.

Kheerat's girlfriend Stacey Slater ( Lacey Turner ) and his family sobbed as they watched him get arrested in the Square and driven out of Walford.

Dotty Cotton

Milly Zero as Dotty Cotton. (Image credit: BBC)

Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero) is the granddaughter of soap icon Dot Cotton ( June Brown ), who immediately began causing trouble after her return in 2019.

One of her biggest storylines included getting her uncle Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) to pretend to be Sonia Fowler's (Natalie Cassidy) father in order to con her out of Dot's inheritance money. She also tore apart a marriage after she had an affair with Keegan Butcher-Baker (Zack Morris), who was married to Tiffany Butcher ( Maisie Smith ) at the time.

Now, Dotty is set to exit the soap after three years, with actress Milly confirming her exit on social media. She said: "After three and a half years, I have decided my journey with the icon that is Dotty Cotton has come to an end.

"I can’t tell you how life changing and incredible my time at EastEnders has been, and how much I am going to miss it, but I am ready for new challenges now. Thank you to everyone that made it so special, I have made friends for life, learnt huge amounts and made memories to last a lifetime."

She also teased Dotty's explosive exit, hinting: "I can’t wait for you all to watch her exit, she goes out with a bang!"

Who is returning to EastEnders in 2022?

With characters set to leave, we'll also be welcoming back some original Walford residents and see them get up to their usual chaos once again.

Alfie Moon

Alfie Moon returns to the Square. (Image credit: BBC)

After almost two decades since first stepping onto Albert Square, Shane Richie is back to reprise his role as the iconic Alfie Moon.

Alfie’s return caused a stir in the Square when he returned to win back his ex-wife Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace), with the pair being one of Walford's most memorable couples, and ruined her wedding to Phil Mitchell ( Steve McFadden ) in the process.

On returning to EastEnders , Shane said: “It's an absolute honour and privilege to be asked back to my TV home of Albert Square. I’m looking forward to catching up with some old cast mates and meeting some new ones.

"The new exec producer Chris Clenshaw has been instrumental in wanting to bring Alfie Moon back with some wonderful storylines… and who am I to say no?! I can't wait."

Freddie Slater

18 year old Freddie Slater returned to the Square. (Image credit: BBC)

After last being seen on the Square in 2004 as a baby, Freddie Slater ( Bobby Brazier ) returned in September 2022 searching for answers about his father. He is the son of Little Mo (Kacey Ainsworth) and grew up believing that Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) was his father.

When Freddie arrived on the Square, Billy was forced to admit that he wasn't his dad and couldn't muster up the courage to tell him that his biological dad was Graham Foster (Alex McSweeney), who raped Little Mo in 2003.

Bobby said on joining EastEnders : “I’m really excited to be joining the cast of EastEnders — so far it’s been perfect. Everybody has been so beautiful to me and made settling in easier than I could’ve hoped.

"Stepping into the acting world has always been a vision of mine and doing that with EastEnders as a Slater is a blessing, I'm very grateful. Loving every minute of Freddie so far and can’t wait to see what’s in store for him in Walford.”

Big Mo

Laila Morse reprised her role as Big Mo Harris. (Image credit: BBC)

Laila Morse has already made her return as Big Mo Harris after Stacey Slater ( Lacey Turner ) found her mum Jean (Gillian Wright) living with her in a caravan park following her bipolar episode.

Although she was only back for a short while, trouble and mischief weren't far behind for Mo and one thing's for certain was that things were never quiet when she was around.

On reprising her role as Mo Harris, Laila said: “I always have so much fun playing Mo so I can’t wait to get back to the Square and see what mischief she gets up to this time. I’ve missed my on-screen family so much and can’t wait to see everyone again.”

Ricky Butcher

Sid Owen is set to return as Ricky Butcher for a stint on the soap. (Image credit: BBC)

Sid Owen is making his dramatic comeback as the iconic Ricky Butcher, 10 years since leaving the Square for Germany.

The much-loved mechanic is known as the brother of troublesome Janine and was married twice to much-loved Walford resident Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer), who was famous for shouting the infamous line "Rickaaay!" at him.

According to The Sun , Sid is said to begin filming next month alongside his on-screen sister Janine and his ex-wife Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf).

A source told The Sun: “Bosses have an exciting storyline planned for his return, involving lots of key players.

“Ricky is an iconic character from Albert Square’s early days, and has been hugely popular over the decades. He has lots of unfinished business. The sky’s the limit for script writers. An autumn of bumper storylines is on the cards.”

Digital Spy has since revealed that his return will be a stint rather than a regular cast member.

On his return, Sid said: “I’m delighted to be back at EastEnders . I can’t wait to see what Ricky Butcher has been up to these past few years and how he’s going to react to seeing some familiar faces including old flames. I’m excited to see the drama unfold.”

Lauren Branning

Lauren Branning is rumoured to be making a shock comeback for Dot Cotton's funeral episode. (Image credit: BBC)

Former Albert Square star Jacqueline Jossa is reportedly set to return as Lauren Branning for EastEnders icon Dot Cotton's (June Brown) special funeral episode.

After her four-year absence, she is set to reprise the role for a guest stint as she pays her respects to her step-grandmother Dot, before returning to New Zealand, according to The Sun .

A source told them: “Bosses got in touch with Jacq about returning for Dot’s special episode and she was more than happy to come back. She was back last week filming her little guest stint.”

Jacqueline played Lauren Branning for eight years, leaving the Square in 2018 after the death of her sister Abi Branning (Lorna Fitzgerald) when the pair fell from the roof of The Queen Vic on Christmas Day in 2017.

Lauren survived the accident but Abi tragically lost her life and Lauren moved away to New Zealand.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.