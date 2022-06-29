ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Brand New Free Pop-Up Performance Series Is Coming To Hudson River Park This Summer

By Brianna Perry
 3 days ago

As if you didn’t already have the world’s longest NYC summer bucket list , Hudson River Park has just announced something else you may want to add onto that list! For the first time ever, a brand new performance series at Hudson River Park will be popping up for park goers to enjoy all summer long.

Taking place at various piers and locations throughout the park, this series invites the public to enjoy great al fresco shows from members of NYC’s most thriving cultural scene. From dance showcases to drum lines and marching bands, this series ensures there will be performances everyone can appreciate and enjoy.

The series kicks off this evening, June 29th , with a music performance at the Stonefield Landscape Sculpture Garden at West 24th Street near Pier 64.

Pier 64/ Photo courtesy of Hudson River Park

The calendar is as follows:

June 29: Better Fires – Pier 64 Rock Garden at W 24 St.

A rock and roll band that fuses pop songs with big guitars and even bigger melodies.

July 13:  Brooklyn United Marching Band – Pier 81 at W 40 St.

A Brooklyn United Music and Arts Program favorite that has grown to become one of the country’s most prestigious marching bands with its flair for unique and electrifying presentations.

July 27: Ariel Rivka Dance – Clinton Cove at W 55 St.

An all-female contemporary company whose mission is to champion female creatives through original choreography, commissioned music, and family and educational programming.

August 10: Aviva Jaye – Pier 26 at N Moore St.

A performing artist and composer primarily wielding voice, piano, harp, guitar, and ukulele.

August 24: Fogo Azul – Pier 84 at W 44 St.

A New York City-based all-women, trans, non-binary, and gender non-conforming Brazilian Samba Reggae drum line.

In addition to the pop-up performance series, Hudson River Park is offering a jam-packed lineup of fun and family-friendly programming this year, all of which can be found here .

Looking for more summer fun? Here are The Most Thrilling Summer Carnivals & Fests Near New York City

