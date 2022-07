Click here to read the full article. Even as “Top Gun: Maverick” has united military power with box office success, this is not an easy time for Americans to feel patriotic. No matter how much the film industry foregrounds its progressive bonafides, it operates in service of a country defined by division and retrograde politics that feel like a supercharged version of the ones in circulation when the first “Top Gun” came out nearly 40 years ago. This weekend’s July 4th fireworks may strike some of us as less celebratory than symbolic of the explosive mess we now find ourselves...

