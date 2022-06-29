New Lawsuit Filed in Oxford High School Shooting

(CBS DETROIT) — A 34-year-old woman accused of killing a cyclist last month in Austin, Texas, has been captured in Costa Rica.
Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, who is a Michigan native, was arrested on Wednesday at a hotel on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a press release. She will be deported and returned to the United States.
Kaitlin Armstrong (courtesy: U.S. Marshals)
“The Marshals Service elevated the Kaitlin Armstrong investigation to major case status early in this investigation, which likely played a key role in her capture after a 43-day run,” Susan Pamerleau, U.S. Marshal for...
