New Lawsuit Filed in Oxford High School Shooting

(CBS DETROIT) — Chesterfield Township police are investigating after a body was found on Sunday in a drainage area. According to a press release, police say at about 5:45 p.m. on June 26, an Ann Arbor man was walking on Gratiot Avenue near 22 Mile Road when he found the body in the area with “heavily overgrown vegetation.” Police were called to the area and discovered that the body had been there for some time. The Macomb County Medical Examiner’s Office was called and the body was recovered by investigators. The Chesterfield Township Detective Bureau is investigating. Police say an autopsy will be performed to identify the body and determine the cause of death. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

5 DAYS AGO