North Plains, OR

Coalition of Washington County mayors oppose LIV tourney in Oregon

By Megan Allison, KATU Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH PLAINS, Ore. — Politicians and players are speaking out as the LIV Golf Invitational is set to begin in North Plains on Thursday. The event aims to rival the PGA tour, and Oregon is the first stop in the United States. The Saudi Arabia-backed event is facing...

