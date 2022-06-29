ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

July 4th Fireworks Blast at Patriots Point

By Keri Highland
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Patriots Point July 4th Fireworks Blast is back for 2022!. Visitors can...

4th of July Festival at Riverfront Park

The City of North Charleston presents the 4th of July Festival at Riverfront Park on Independence Day, July 4, 2022, 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM. Music from North Charleston POPS! and DJ Natty Heavy, 26 food trucks, and the Lowcountry's largest 4th of July fireworks show. Fireworks begin at 9:00pm.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston County, SC
Awendaw Blue Crab Fest returning in August

Awendaw's Blue Crab Festival is returning in August after a two-year hiatus. The festival, now in its 25th year, will have over 1,000 buckets of blue crab, more than 75 arts, food and retail vendors and live music by the Secrets. The event is family-friendly and will have an area for kids.
AWENDAW, SC
Public Auctions - Auction - July 19, 2022

All Safe Storage - Ladson Road located at 3674 Ladson Road, Ladson, SC 29456 will hold an online public sale to enforce a lien imposed on said property, as described below, pursuant to the South Carolina Self-Service Storage Facility Act, South Carolina Code 39-20-10 to 39-20-50. The auction will be held on website www.storage auctions.com (http://www.storage auctions.com) and will end at 12:00PM on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 Management reserves the right to withdraw any unit from sale. Registered or motor vehicles are sold "As Is / Parts Only," no titles or registration. Tenant Name Unit # Stored Items WANDA G BRITT 0364 furn boxes hhg Dwanisha Robinso 0420 Furn boxes hhg Shanygne Best 0734 Furn HHG Boxes TIFFANY JAMES 0948 Boxes hhg James Stroble 0953 boxes Ezekiel Wrigh 1139 Hhg furn boxes AD# 2010215.
LADSON, SC
Portion of Lowcountry under Flood Advisory

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Parts of Berkeley, Charleston and Colleton counties are under a Flood Advisory Friday night. The advisory goes until midnight. The National Weather Service says minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas is possible. Meanwhile, the Charleston Police Department says officers will be monitoring areas prone...
CHARLESTON, SC
The 16 Best Restaurants in Charleston in 2022, According to a Local Food Lover

Founded in 1670, Charleston is one of the America’s oldest cities, and the centuries have transformed it into one of the best food destinations in the world. Whether you’re craving locally caught seafood, traditional Southern cuisine with a modern twist, or in-your-face flavorful barbeque, you can find it in the Holy City. But with so many restaurants to choose from, how does one decide? As a food-obsessed local, I’ve rounded up 16 of the best restaurants in Charleston to get you started.
CHARLESTON, SC
Holly Hill church to host food giveaway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you or someone you know is in need, the Greater Unity African Methodist Episcopal Church is hosting a food giveaway. The giveaway is being held Friday, July 1 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church. The church is located at 744 Coach Road...
HOLLY HILL, SC
Charleston port dispute has maritime commissioner calling on Biden to step in

A Federal Maritime Commission member is asking President Joe Biden to intervene in a labor dispute at the Port of Charleston's newest shipping terminal, saying the disagreement is contributing to the nation's supply chain snarls. Commissioner Louis Sola asked Biden to "examine this situation in South Carolina closely and pursue...
CHARLESTON, SC
High bacteria levels found in 6 local waterways

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Fourth of July weekend is the state’s busiest weekend on the water and while scattered storms are possible, many may be looking to take advantage of dry-sky moments. But, if part of your Independence Day plans includes boating or swimming, Charleston Waterkeeper says there are a few Lowcountry waterways you should avoid […]
CHARLESTON, SC
New Chipotle location opening in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD)- The drive to Chipotle is about to get shorter for Goose Creek residents. The fast-casual Mexican restaurant is opening a new location at 220 St. James Avenue in Goose Creek on June 30. This location features a ‘Chipotlane’, a drive-thru pickup lane so customers can pick up online orders without leaving […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC

