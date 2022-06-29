July 4th Fireworks Blast at Patriots Point

Founded in 1670, Charleston is one of the America’s oldest cities, and the centuries have transformed it into one of the best food destinations in the world. Whether you’re craving locally caught seafood, traditional Southern cuisine with a modern twist, or in-your-face flavorful barbeque, you can find it in the Holy City. But with so many restaurants to choose from, how does one decide? As a food-obsessed local, I’ve rounded up 16 of the best restaurants in Charleston to get you started.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO