Khloe Kardashian Thanks Plastic Surgeon for Her ‘Perfect Nose’ After 38th Birthday Shout-Out

Khloe Kardashian. Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock

Celebrating herself! As Khloé Kardashian kicked off the festivities for her 38th birthday , many of her loved ones shared their well-wishes — including her plastic surgeon.

Dr. Raj Kanodia took to social media on Monday, June 27, to share a photo of his client on her special day. "Happy birthday @KhloeKardashian wishing you another hundred years of health, happiness and success," the surgeon wrote via Instagram Story.

Kardashian, for her part, reposted the snap that same day, writing, "Thank you for the perfect nose."

The Good American cofounder originally opened up about her history with plastic surgery during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion. "For me, everyone says, 'Oh my gosh, she's had her third face transplant,'" Kardashian told Andy Cohen in June 2021. "But I've had one nose job — Dr. Raj Kanodia — and everyone gets so upset, like, 'Why don't I talk about it?'"

According to the reality star, she wasn't trying to keep the work she had done a secret . "No one's ever asked me," Kardashian noted. "You're the first person in an interview that's ever asked me about my nose. I've done, sure, injections — not really Botox. I've responded horribly to Botox."

The California native also got honest about how appearing on KUTWK made her feel more insecure through the years.

"When the show first started, I was very secure, very secure," she detailed, referring to the reality series that aired from 2007 to 2021. "And then during the first couple seasons, I became insecure because of the public opinions of myself. Then I had, I think, a good run of being secure, and then I think recently I've become now insecure again. So I guess it just goes, you know, up and down."

Earlier this year, Kardashian explained what inspired her decision to get a nose job. "My whole life I would say — I've always wanted my nose done, forever. But it's in the middle of your face and it's scary to think about. But I finally got the courage, and I did it, and I love it,” she told Robin Roberts during a family special in April.

The TV personality also elaborated on the timeline of the operation , tweeting that same month, "I got it a couple weeks before True‘s first birthday. Love it!” (Kardashian welcomed her daughter with ex Tristan Thompson in 2018).

After a fan detailed their painful recovery after plastic surgery, Kardashian noted that her experience wasn't as difficult, adding, "That’s crazy. It honestly was so easy for me. My only regret is that I didn’t do it sooner.”